Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming April 2024 Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming conferences:
Needham 23rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
- Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation.
- Wednesday, April 10 at 3:45 PM ET
- Virtual
Chardan 8th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit
- Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation.
- Monday, April 29 at 2:00 PM ET
- Virtual
Live webcasts will be available on the Company’s Investor Events webpage. A replay of the webcasts, when available, will be archived for a limited time following each event.
About Carisma
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.
