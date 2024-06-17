SUBSCRIBE
Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma and Sesen Bio Combine, Raise $30M for CAR-M Therapeutics (Updated)
Carisma Therapeutics is merging with Sesen Bio to advance Carisma’s cell therapy platform - in particular, its chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) therapies.
September 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Moderna Surges into 2022 with Carisma CAR-M Partnership
Moderna roared through 2021 on the strength of its COVID-19 vaccine and that momentum is continuing in 2022.
January 10, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: March 15-19
It was a relatively quiet week in terms of clinical trial news, but there were some significant releases. Here’s a look.
March 19, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biopharma Investments Strong in the First Week of 2021
This week multiple companies have announced millions of investment dollars have flooded their coffers to advance research and development of multiple therapies. BioSpace is rounding up the announcements.
January 7, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 10
Pharma and biotech companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards of directors with this week’s appointments.
January 9, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
AbbVie Leads $53 Million Funding Round for startup Carisma Therapeutics
AbbVie Ventures, the investment arm of AbbVie, led a $53 million Series A funding round for Carisma Therapeutics and its immunotherapy CAR-Macrophage platform.
June 27, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
What You Need to Know about CARMA Therapeutics
Business
What You Need to Know About CARMA Therapeutics
CARMA Therapeutics is based on technology from the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at the University of Pennsylvania, and was spun out of the laboratory of Saar Gill, assistant professor of Hematology Oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine there.
December 5, 2017
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
NextGen Bio Class of 2018
Bio NC
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2018
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
December 4, 2017
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Vets Launch Arrakis With $38 Million and Will be Helmed By Biogen Alum Michael Gilman
Business
Up and Coming Scientist Gets Funding for CAR-T Startup CARMA Therapeutics
June 12, 2017
 · 
2 min read
  • NextGen Class of 2018
Pharm Country
Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Carisma Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CT-0525, a Novel HER2-Targeting CAR-Monocyte
May 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Carisma Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
May 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Drug Development
Carisma Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Proof of Concept Data Demonstrating the Anti-Fibrotic Potential of Engineered Macrophages at ASGCT 2024
May 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Carisma Therapeutics to Participate in The Citizens JMP Life Sciences 2024 Conference
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Carisma Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Eugene P. Kennedy as Chief Medical Officer
May 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Carisma Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Carisma Therapeutics to Present New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Pharm Country
Carisma Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming April 2024 Conferences
April 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Carisma Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
April 1, 2024
 · 
15 min read
