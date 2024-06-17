Carisma Therapeutics
NEWS
Carisma Therapeutics is merging with Sesen Bio to advance Carisma’s cell therapy platform - in particular, its chimeric antigen receptor macrophage (CAR-M) therapies.
AbbVie Ventures, the investment arm of AbbVie, led a $53 million Series A funding round for Carisma Therapeutics and its immunotherapy CAR-Macrophage platform.
CARMA Therapeutics is based on technology from the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at the University of Pennsylvania, and was spun out of the laboratory of Saar Gill, assistant professor of Hematology Oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine there.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
