C-Suite Shuffle: A2 Bio, Bayer, BioNTech and More

Pictured: Shell game with business executives/Nicole Bean for BioSpace

Welcome to the latest update about people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace or who have been personally named in lawsuits.

Since our last installment two weeks ago, Bayer has really shaken up its C-suite, cutting its senior executive team by nearly half as part of a previously announced operating overhaul. In other news, the recently retired CEO of BioMarin joined the board of a bioinformatics AI firm, while a well-known former biopharma executive became a board member of a well-capitalized startup. Meanwhile, Dyne Therapeutics is losing its CEO to the investment world.

A2 Biotherapeutics

James Robinson will succeed Scott Foraker as CEO of A2 Biotherapeutics on April 1, the company announced this week. Robinson, former president and CEO of Sumitomo Pharma America’s Urovant Sciences subsidiary, is taking over less than a year after A2 Bio began dosing patients in its first clinical trial, a Phase I study of autologous cell therapy A2B530 for patients with colorectal, pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancers.

BioNTech

BioNTech has named current Novartis executive Annemarie Hanekamp its chief commercial officer, effective July 1. She will replace Sean Marrett as the German firm eyes its first oncology product launch in 2026.

Owkin

Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, who retired as chairman and CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Dec. 1 as the firm was navigating uncertain times, has been named chairman of Owkin. The French bioinformatics firm applies artificial intelligence to multi-omics data to inform drug discovery and therapeutics development.

Dyne Therapeutics

President and CEO Joshua Brumm has left Dyne Therapeutics to “pursue a career in healthcare investing,” the company said. He has been replaced by John Cox. The Waltham, Mass.–based company is developing targeted therapeutics for rare and hereditary muscular diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Telum Therapeutics

Spanish biotech Telum Therapeutics has named Subhendu Basu CEO. The U.S.-based Basu was formerly president and COO of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics. The preclinical-stage Telum is developing enzybiotic treatments for infectious diseases.

Rapport Therapeutics

Longtime biopharma executive-turned-venture capitalist John Maraganore has joined the board of Rapport Therapeutics. The clinical-stage precision neurotherapy startup launched a year ago with $100 million in Series A financing from investors including Arch Venture Partners, which includes Maraganore.

Bayer

Bayer trimmed its executive team to eight people, down from 14, as part of a major operating overhaul announced in January. Among those out of work are Anne-Grethe Mortensen, head of global marketing; Gerd Krüger, head of radiology; and Heiko Schipper, president of the company’s consumer health division. CMO Michael Devoy will retain his role but will no longer be part of the leadership team.

The firm is promoting Sebastian Guth from head of Bayer Pharmaceuticals’ commercial operations for the Americas to corporate COO, effective April 1. Bayer also announced plans to roll its oncology, global marketing and digital and communication innovation operations into a new segment called global commercialization, to be headed by current oncology chief Christine Roth starting June 1.

Parexel

Parexel announced that CEO Jamie Macdonald will retire May 15. He will be replaced by Peyton Howell, who currently serves as chief operating and growth officer for the CRO. Macdonald, the largest individual investor in the privately held company, will remain on the board through the end of the year. The outgoing executive led Parexel through an $8.5 billion buyout by EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2021.

Endeavor BioMedicines

San Diego-based Endeavor BioMedicines named Enoch Kariuki president and Vishaal Turakhia CFO. Kariuki, former CEO of Lengo Therapeutics, has been on the company’s board since December. The clinical-stage biotech recently wrapped up a Phase IIa trial of its lead asset, ENV-101, an oral small molecule inhibitor being tested in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Biogen

Maha Radhakrishnan was named to the board of directors of Alto Neuroscience just days after departing as CMO of Biogen, Endpoints News reported. Biogen is also losing Toby Ferguson, VP and head of neuromuscular development, who was named CMO of Voyager Therapeutics, effective March 25. Replacing Ferguson at Biogen is Stephanie Fradette, who is being promoted from head of clinical development for neuromuscular disorders, according to Endpoints.

Imunon

Corinne Le Goff has resigned as president, CEO and board member of Imunon. Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Tardugno is leading the company while it conducts a search for a new chief. Lawrenceville, N.J.–based Imunon this month filed an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for a Phase I clinical study of IMNN-101, a seasonal booster vaccine currently targeting the Omicron XBB1.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

BioHarvest Sciences

Canadian-Israeli biotech company BioHarvest Sciences has hired Matt Zrebiec as VP of business development and Itay Mayrose as senior artificial intelligence scientist, both in the firm’s CDMO business unit, which launched this month.

Neil Versel is the business editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at neil.versel@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn or X.