Sarepta’s Elevidys Death, FDA’s Vaccine Move, Weldon Whiplash, PDUFAs in Cardio

A patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy taking Sarepta’s gene therapy Elevidys has died of acute liver failure, possibly related to a recent viral infection. Sarepta, which said it will update Elevidys’ label to reflect the new safety signal, saw its shares drop 22% on the news but analysts still seem positive on the drug, as treatment options for Duchenne remain limited.

Meanwhile, both AstraZeneca and Taiho Pharmaceuticals announced acquisitions worth up to $1 billion or more in two sizzling therapeutic spaces, cell therapy and antibody-drug conjugates, respectively.

Despite canceling a vaccine advisory committee late last month, the FDA on Thursday selected flu strains to be targeted in the upcoming 2025-2026 flu season. And at another federal agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employees will have to wait a bit longer to see who will take the helm under Donald Trump, as the president’s nominee, Dave Weldon , was pulled hours before he was set to appear before a Senate committee on Thursday. Like HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Weldon has expressed anti-vaccine views in the past, particularly his continued suggestion of the link between vaccines and autism. Guggenheim Partners called the move to revoke Weldon’s nomination “a positive sign for reigning in vaccine criticism.”

In the weight loss arena, BioSpace takes deep dives into the tendency for biopharma to develop fast-followers, or me-too drugs—following a pattern seen with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors after the approvals of Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo. One key difference between these two markets, however, is that when it comes to GLP-1s for weight loss, patients are not staying on these medicines. Drug developers are trying several approaches to improve treatment persistence , including titration, combinations and even secondary drugs that address side effects. They’re also making other moves to differentiate themselves, including focusing on overall health outcomes —in areas like cardiovascular, sleep apnea and kidney disease.

Following on BioSpace’s coverage of the major patent cliffs that many Big Pharma companies are facing in coming years, we also take a look back at some of the companies that have already weathered such loss of exclusivity. It’s rarely a straightforward story of sales crashing off patent, as companies take various tacks to extend their blockbuster sales.