News   Business

Sarepta’s Elevidys Death, FDA’s Vaccine Move, Weldon Whiplash, PDUFAs in Cardio

March 19, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

Sarepta will update Elevidys’ label after a patient died following treatment; the FDA issues flu vaccine recommendations without advisor input; Trump CDC nominee Dave Weldon pulled at last minute; and FDA decisions expected for Alnylam’s Amvuttra in ATTR-CM and Milestone’s etripamil in tachycardia.

A patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy taking Sarepta’s gene therapy Elevidys has died of acute liver failure, possibly related to a recent viral infection. Sarepta, which said it will update Elevidys’ label to reflect the new safety signal, saw its shares drop 22% on the news but analysts still seem positive on the drug, as treatment options for Duchenne remain limited.

Meanwhile, both AstraZeneca and Taiho Pharmaceuticals announced acquisitions worth up to $1 billion or more in two sizzling therapeutic spaces, cell therapy and antibody-drug conjugates, respectively.

Despite canceling a vaccine advisory committee late last month, the FDA on Thursday selected flu strains to be targeted in the upcoming 2025-2026 flu season. And at another federal agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employees will have to wait a bit longer to see who will take the helm under Donald Trump, as the president’s nominee, Dave Weldon, was pulled hours before he was set to appear before a Senate committee on Thursday. Like HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Weldon has expressed anti-vaccine views in the past, particularly his continued suggestion of the link between vaccines and autism. Guggenheim Partners called the move to revoke Weldon’s nomination “a positive sign for reigning in vaccine criticism.”

In the weight loss arena, BioSpace takes deep dives into the tendency for biopharma to develop fast-followers, or me-too drugs—following a pattern seen with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors after the approvals of Merck’s Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo. One key difference between these two markets, however, is that when it comes to GLP-1s for weight loss, patients are not staying on these medicines. Drug developers are trying several approaches to improve treatment persistence, including titration, combinations and even secondary drugs that address side effects. They’re also making other moves to differentiate themselves, including focusing on overall health outcomes—in areas like cardiovascular, sleep apnea and kidney disease.

Following on BioSpace’s coverage of the major patent cliffs that many Big Pharma companies are facing in coming years, we also take a look back at some of the companies that have already weathered such loss of exclusivity. It’s rarely a straightforward story of sales crashing off patent, as companies take various tacks to extend their blockbuster sales.

Finally, the cardiovascular space is expecting some movement this week. First, Alnylam is anticipating a decision on its RNAi silencer Amvuttra in ATTR-CM. An approval—which is widely expected—would make three companies on the market in this rapidly expanding space after Pfizer’s tafamidis was approved in May of 2019, and BridgeBio’s Attruby got the greenlight in November last year. And second, Milestone Pharmaceutical has a PDUFA coming up for etripamil in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia.

Podcasts Duchenne muscular dystrophy Patents FDA Vaccines GLP-1 Mergers & acquisitions
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Merck & Co. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Bristol Myers Squibb Company
