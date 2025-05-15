Sanofi Hops Aboard US Manufacturing Blitz With $20B Commitment

Sanofi will pour $20 billion into the U.S. through 2030 in an effort to beef up its domestic manufacturing and R&D capacities, the pharma announced on Wednesday.

The commitment will help the company prepare for the “potential launch of numerous new” drugs, according to Wednesday’s release, while also adding “a significant number of high-paying jobs in multiple states.” Sanofi did not identify which specific products it expects to launch in the coming years or provide more specifics on how the investments will contribute to those launches, nor did it give an exact figure for how many jobs the investment will create.

Aside from injecting money directly into its production capacity, Sanofi will also expand its “partnerships with other domestic manufacturers,” according to its news release.

Sanofi joins the growing group of Big Pharma companies that have pumped billions of dollars into their U.S. operations in recent weeks, following President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs on pharma imports. Eli Lilly led the pack in February with a $27 billion package to build four new manufacturing sites over the next five years. The company followed this up in April with a promise to produce its next-generation oral weight-loss pill orforglipron in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson , Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb , among other industry powerhouses, have followed suit with their respective U.S.-based commitments.

However, the recent policy landscape in the U.S. has endangered at least one of these big investments. Roche, which last month announced a $50 billion expansion to its U.S. footprint—including a $700 million North Carolina production plant for next-generation obesity drugs—could end up rethinking this commitment “if legislation or regulations were implemented that would harm our industry’s ability to operate and innovate in America,” a spokesperson told multiple news outlets earlier this week.

Sanofi has around 13,000 employees in the U.S., CEO Paul Hudson said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. In 2024, the U.S. constituted its largest business base—of its nearly $46 billion revenue in 2024 , almost $22.4 billion came from the U.S. Compared with 2023, Sanofi’s U.S. sales surged by roughly 16%.