Radiance BioPharma sponsoring Investor Cruise Event 2024

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiance Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates announced that Robert K. Brooks, JD, its Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Olivo, MD, its Chief Medical Officer will be speaking at FundsnMotion Summer Investor Cruise at SKYPORT 2430 FDR Drive, New York, NY 10010, on August 29, 2024.



Radiance will be a lead sponsor of Summer Investor Cruise on the Hudson River, Manhattan from FundsnMotion, aboard a 137’ ft luxury vessel for an exclusive event. Radiance’s lead drug in development is a ‘First in Class’ anti-HER2/TROP2 Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugate

About Radiance BioPharma

Radiance Biopharma Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Antibody Drug Conjugates and next generation Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates. Radiance’s RB-201 is an anti-HER2 & TROP2 Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugate that targets HER2 and TROP2 antigens expressed on cancer cells and demonstrated in animal mice studies greater efficacy than monospecific benchmark ADCs targeting either HER2 or TROP2. Radiance is focused on developing a pipeline of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates for the treatment of cancer and to address other unmet medical needs. ADCs offer the potential to treat solid tumors and liquid cancers that have not responded to other treatments.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. Radiance does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Contact

For further information contact:

Info@radiancebiopharma.com