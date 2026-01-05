Novo Unveils Oral Wegovy in the US, With Out-of-Pocket Prices at $149 Per Month

After winning the race to get an obesity pill approved just before Christmas, Novo Nordisk has made oral Wegovy available in the U.S. starting Monday.

The out-of-pocket price for oral Wegovy—the company’s semaglutide drug for obesity—is set at $149 per month for 1.5-mg and 4-mg doses, with higher 9-mg and 25-mg doses costing $299 per month. Through insurance, the cost could drop to $25 per month, according to the company’s website for the drug.

Those prices make the pill version slightly cheaper than the injectable version for customers paying out-of-pocket. The two lowest doses of the injectable—0.25 mg and 0.5 mg—cost $199 per month for the first two months, with Novo also promising that with insurance the injectable can be had at $25 per month.

Oral Wegovy is available through brick-and-mortar pharmacies such as CVS and Costco, and can also be obtained through telehealth platforms like GoodRx, Ro and LifeMD, as well as Novo’s own direct-to-consumer platform NovoCare Pharmacy.

Shares of Novo were up about 2.6% to $53.75 in premarket trading Monday morning.

The $149 price tag announced for oral Wegovy puts its price roughly at the same level as the $150 that the company promised in a deal with the federal government late last year, at least for initial doses. Other GLP-1 drugs could be offered at $350 per month through the deal.

Novo got FDA approval for the oral form of its GLP-1 blockbuster Wegovy on December 22, announcing plans to make the drug available in January. Winning the race to the FDA gave the company a crucial, but perhaps short-lived, edge after a year of battered stock prices and competitors nipping at its heels.

Eli Lilly, its main rival in the obesity space with its tirzepatide drug Zepbound, got a coveted Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher in November for its next-generation oral obesity drug orfoglipron. Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA, said at a conference in December that the company is aiming to launch orfoglipron in the second quarter of 2026.

Lilly announced results from a Phase III trial for orfoglipron in August last year, showing that the drug cut patients weight by more than 10%. Those results put the company on track to seek approval for the drug from the FDA, with a National Priority Voucher potentially cutting the drug’s review time to 1–2 months.

Pointing to the fact that orfoglipron is a small molecule and not a peptide like Wegovy, making it easier to manufacture, analysts at the time said that Lilly is looking at a “double-digit billion dollar opportunity” in orfoglipron’s approval.