AI-Focused Fund Breakout Raises $114M To Support Early-Stage Biotechs

March 10, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Breakout Ventures’ focus on early-stage companies stands out as more and more investors elect to save their dollars for derisked assets.

With the launch of its third fund, San Francisco’s Breakout Ventures will have $114 million in financial firepower to support startups using AI to address key scientific questions—offering early-stage biotechs a lifeline as more investors reserve their dollars for mature, derisked assets.

Breakout has already begun doling out money from the new fund, according to a Tuesday morning news release. One of these early recipients is a spinout from the University of Chicago that is working on functional small-molecule drugs “with computationally enhanced chemical analysis.” Not much is known about this startup, which remains in stealth.

The fund has also thrown its support behind another stealth company led by an industry veteran and working on solutions for the commercial distribution of scientific innovations.

“As AI is unleashed on the magnitudes of data in biology and chemistry, we are experiencing incredible speed, momentum and efficiency that’s fundamentally changing cost curves and return profiles,” Breakout Managing Partner Lindy Fishburne said in a prepared statement on Tuesday. The firm’s third fund will help founders navigate their startups through the difficulties of early development and to the market, she added.

The fund also stands out in the biotech investing ecosystem because it explicitly targets early-stage companies—which the broader funding space has been moving away from.

Venture capital
Early-Stage Biotechs Feel the Squeeze as Funding Favors Derisked Assets: JPM
Heightened diligence standards and longer decision timelines for early-stage startups slowed venture activity last year, J.P. Morgan found in a report published ahead of the bank’s annual healthcare conference in San Francisco.
January 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Seed and series A fundraising rounds dropped from 228 in 2024 to 191 in 2025, according to a December 2025 analysis from J.P. Morgan. The money invested at those stages likewise decreased from $10.6 billion to $8.7 billion. Funders have shown increased preference for more derisked assets that at least have some clinical data behind them, according to the analyst firm.

A similar trend appears to be playing out in the public investment market. Initial public offerings (IPO) hit a post-pandemic low in 2025, with only eight biotechs filing to go public last year. A big reason for this is because investors are being picky with what they put their money into, Michael Rachlin, senior managing director in FTI Consulting’s corporate finance & restructuring unit, told BioSpace in January.

“We are likely in/entering a more discerning IPO marketplace where drug innovators with proven, later-stage assets/programs will have the necessary support to go public,” he said.

There seem to be some encouraging signs so far this year. Last month, for instance, the industry saw at least 10 seed or series A raises, as per a BioSpace tally. These include Slate Medicines’ $130 million raise and Third Arc Bio’s $52 million series A extension haul. Korsana Therapeutics also emerged from stealth with $175 million in starting capital.

Funding Artificial intelligence
Tristan Manalac
