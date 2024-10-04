Immatics Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2024

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, October 4, 2024 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer in Houston, Texas from November 6 - 10, 2024.



Full abstracts will be available on November 5, 2024, at 9:00 am EST in the JITC Supplement.

Oral Presentations

Date / Time: November 8, 2024 / 3:50 – 5:25 pm Central Standard Time

Session: Oral Abstract Session 1

Abstract Number: 687

Title: ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T targeting PRAME shows deep and durable anti-tumor activity in heavily pretreated solid cancer patients

Presenter: Martin Wermke, M.D. (University Hospital Dresden, Germany)

Date / Time: November 9, 2024 / 12:30 PM - 1:30 pm Central Standard Time

Session: Rapid Oral - Clinical 2

Abstract Number: 661

Title: Enhanced pharmacology data of next-generation IMA203CD8 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME

Presenter: Dejka M. Araujo, M.D. (MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA)

Poster Presentations

Date: November 8, 2024

Poster Number: 355

Title: An approach to bridging starting materials to monitor T cell persistence in adoptive T cell therapy

Presenter: Jourdan Andersson, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024

Poster Number: 226

Title: An effective donor screening program for manufacturing of allogeneic γδ T cell products

Presenter: Inbar Azoulay Alfaguter, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024

Poster Number: 228

Title: Optimizing and streamlining the manufacturing of Vγ9Vδ2 γδ T cells for allogeneic therapy

Presenter: Pooja Mehta, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024

Abstract Number: 360

Title: Combination of a TCR-engineered autologous PRAME-targeting T cell therapy with a PRAME-encoding mRNA for the treatment of solid tumors

Presenter: Fabian Brunk, Ph.D. (Immatics)

Date: November 9, 2024

Poster Number: 372

Title: TCR-engineered T cells exhibit enhanced persistence and serial killing ability when armored with membrane-bound IL-15

Presenter: Justin Gunesch, Ph.D. (Immatics)

About IMA203 and Target PRAME

ACTengine® IMA203 T cells are directed against an HLA-A*02-presented peptide derived from preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME), a protein frequently expressed in a large variety of solid cancers, thereby supporting the program’s potential to address a broad cancer patient population. Immatics’ PRAME peptide is present at a high copy number per tumor cell and is homogeneously and specifically expressed in tumor tissue. The peptide has been identified and characterized by Immatics’ proprietary mass spectrometry-based target discovery platform, XPRESIDENT®. Through its proprietary TCR discovery and engineering platform XCEPTOR®, Immatics has generated a highly specific T cell receptor (TCR) against this target for its TCR-based cell therapy approach, ACTengine® IMA203.

ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 IMA203 monotherapy, and IMA203CD8 (GEN2) monotherapy, where IMA203 engineered T cells are co-transduced with a CD8αβ co-receptor.

About Immatics

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. This deep know-how is the foundation for our pipeline of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics as well as our partnerships with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to delivering the power of T cells and to unlocking new avenues for patients in their fight against cancer.

Immatics intends to use its website www.immatics.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information.

For more information, please contact:

Media Trophic Communications Phone: +49 171 3512733 immatics@trophic.eu

Immatics N.V. Jordan Silverstein Head of Strategy Phone: +1 346 319-3325 InvestorRelations@immatics.com

