Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 4, 2024 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 17-19, 2024, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Black, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18th, at 9:45 AM ET.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Events Healthcare Southern California
