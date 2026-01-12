SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Startup Aurora Seeks to Replicate Baby KJ Success With $16M in Seed Money

January 12, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration showing scientists' hands editing a DNA strand

iStock, Panuwach

Aurora joins the clutch of companies linked to Nobel Prize winner and CRISPR trailblazer Jennifer Doudna.

Last May, a nine-month-old baby named KJ received a bespoke gene therapy designed specifically for him. KJ suffered from CSP1 deficiency, a rare and potentially fatal genetic disorder. Now, a group of CRISPR pioneers, including Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, is looking to make personalized genetic medicines a reality for millions more patients.

Friday, Aurora Therapeutics debuted with $16 million in seed capital from Menlo Ventures. Its goal: To develop the industry’s first platform technology that can reliably and repeatedly produce gene therapies to address rare disease-causing mutations that would otherwise be implausible to treat at scale.

Aurora will use AI to help design its CRISPR-based editors, leveraging the modality’s “promise of treating the root causes of genetic disease,” Doudna said in a statement on Friday.

Alongside technological advancements, Aurora in its news release also pointed to recent regulatory changes as a key factor in its development model. In particular, the biotech noted changes in the review framework “that support grouping multiple mutations within a disease into unified development paths,” which it said could “make personalized therapies economically and operationally viable.”

Last November, the FDA rolled out its plausible mechanism pathway, specifically targeting investigational gene therapies that address rare diseases with patient populations small enough to render randomized trials implausible.

In an article for The New England Journal of Medicine, Commissioner Marty Makary and Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad specifically cited the success of Baby KJ’s treatment, noting that this case demonstrated the value of these personalized therapies. Under the new review scheme, the FDA will take into consideration a disease’s underlying pathways, as well as a therapy’s mechanism of action.

“Aurora is uniquely positioned to execute this model by pairing deep gene-editing expertise and hands-on clinical experience with purpose-built clinical, manufacturing, and quality systems designed for rapid, parallel development of mutation-specific therapies,” the startup said on Friday.

Aurora is initially setting its sights on phenylketonuria, a rare metabolic disease linked to mutations in the PAH gene, which leads to a toxic excess of phenylalanine in the blood. If not identified early and treated with a special diet, patients with this condition suffer from cognitive issues. The disease can also compromise brain development in kids and teens. While beginning with PAH, the new biotech plans to expand its coverage to other mutations over time.

Startups Gene therapy Gene editing
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative picture image collage banner of guy worker jump from financial charts determined company success.
Earnings
Insmed Jumps on ‘Blowout’ Sales Beat for Bronchiectasis Drug Brinsupri
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
Lung cancer
Roche Spends $570M on Another ADC Agreement With China’s MediLink
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Handmade signboard with Closed inscription and striped rope hanging on pin on bright red background
Layoffs
Rampart Closes Down Less Than 2 Years After Launch
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Company downsizing, staff reduction and layoffs. Employee dismissal, firing and unemployment. Business concept.
Layoffs
InflaRx Stanches Spending With 30% Staff Reduction, Priority Pivot
January 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac