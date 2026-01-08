Teresa Whalen, RPh, is the CEO of CytoAgents, Inc. With more than 20 years career in the healthcare industry as a biotech innovator, healthcare technology leader, hospital board trustee, life sciences investor and clinical pharmacist, Whalen has a successful track record of bringing life-changing healthcare products to market.

As the CEO of CytoAgents, Whalen leads a team of world-renowned clinical drug development experts and scientific advisory board members who are at the forefront of groundbreaking treatment of life-threatening symptoms associated with cytokine release syndrome, an overreaction of the immune system causing systemic inflammation.