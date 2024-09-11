SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

ESSA Pharma to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, and David S. Wood, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA’s website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essaphrma.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

ESSA Pharma Inc.

Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer

778.331.0962

pvirsik@essapharma.com

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

essa@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essa-pharma-to-present-at-the-2024-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-302244410.html

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

Events Healthcare Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Concept art showing a money icon and human hands
Funding
Bain Raises $3B for Fourth Fund to Back Promising Life Sciences Companies
September 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
BioMarin Fails to Reassure Investors, Terns Moves Forward in Obesity, ESMO Excitement
September 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Fashionable halftone collage. Concept of wealth, saving, saving and saving money. Money bag with dollar stacks and stacks of coins. Vector illustration of business and finance for web banner, social media banner, marketing material. Vector illustration
Funding
Terns Announces $125M Raise on Heels of Oral GLP-1 Data Drop
September 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Trendy halftone collage of business concept. Money making concept. Trendy modern retro illustration. Vector illustration of business, contract approval, finance, marketing materials. Vector illustration
Startups
Roivant Creates New ‘Vant’ to License Bayer’s Pulmonary Hypertension Drug
September 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac