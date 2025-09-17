GSK Commits $30B To Boost US R&D, Manufacturing Operations

GSK will pump $30 billion into the U.S. over the next five years to strengthen its local supply chain and R&D capabilities.

This investment includes $1.2 billion earmarked for “advanced” production plants, artificial intelligence and other “advanced digital technologies,” according to a news release on Tuesday, with the goal of delivering what the pharma called “next-generation biopharma factories and laboratories” in the U.S.

GSK already has specific sites in mind, with plans to construct a new biologics production facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, for its drugs for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and different cancers. Work on this project is expected to start next year. The money will also help improve other manufacturing sites in Pennsylvania, as well as in North Carolina, Maryland and Montana.

It is unclear how many new jobs the pharma’s latest investment will open. GSK on Tuesday only said that taken together, it expects its U.S. commitments to create “hundreds of highly skilled jobs” on top of openings related to construction.

Tuesday’s announcement marks GSK’s latest investment in the U.S., following its $800 million pledge in October 2024 . That capital infusion similarly went to Pennsylvania, where the company is erecting a multi-purpose facility for sterile liquid vaccines and other drugs. GSK at the time estimated that 200 new jobs would be created from this project.

Aside from GSK, a host of other industry giants have pledged hefty, multi-billion investments in the U.S. in recent months, largely in response to President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs.