Cour Pharma

NEWS
Business teamwork. Collaboration of entrepreneurs to achieve success. Partners communicate with each other and discuss cooperation. Cartoon flat vector illustration isolated on light background
NextGen
In Biotech’s ‘Moribund’ Market, What Does It Take To Survive?
BioSpace’s NextGen companies are rising in one of the most confounding biotech markets ever experienced. Executives sounded off on how to keep your head above water during our webinar, Are We There Yet?
May 21, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Trump’s Hammer Hits FDA, Moderna Falls Further and Patent Cliffs Loom
The FDA is mired in uncertainty with some staffers losing their jobs over the weekend and more potentially to come, vaccines and psychedelic therapies could be facing very different futures under newly confirmed HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Moderna continues its downward revenue slide and Merck, Regeneron, BMS and more face strong patent headwinds.
February 19, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
A Conversation With Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR
In the first podcast in a special series focused on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025, Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong speaks with Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR.
February 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Success Way and freedom. Business woman walking to the exit through an open door.
NextGen
After 10 Years of Hard Work, COUR Treads Into Pharma’s Myasthenia Gravis Territory
COUR Pharmaceuticals has been around a while, but not until last year did the company solidify behind its ultimate mission with a series A raise.
February 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Chicago downtown cityscape with Chicago River at sunrise
Business
Chicago Area’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Making an Impression
While the Chicago metropolitan area is not a major life sciences hub, a recent Cushman & Wakefield report predicts the Chicago market should be a growth spot in the coming years. Chicago Biomedical Consortium and COUR Pharmaceuticals executives share what makes the area a hot spot.
January 30, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
NextGen
BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025 Leans Into Biopharma’s Hottest Trends
From ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals to cell and gene therapies, eager young startups are betting on advances in biopharma’s most competitive therapeutic spaces—and attracting dollars from Big Pharma.
January 7, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Business
Cour Raises $105M in Series A Round with Backing From Big Pharma
The investment in Illinois-based Cour Pharmaceuticals had participation from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiatives and Roche Ventures.
January 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Clearance of IND Application for CNP-103 in Type 1 Diabetes
February 4, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CNP-104 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
January 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Enters Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Genentech to Develop and Commercialize Tolerogenic Therapy for the Treatment of an Autoimmune Disease
December 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial Evaluating CNP-106 in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-line Results from Phase 2a Study of CNP-104 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
September 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition for Strategic Growth Objectives
August 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Appoints Paul M. Peloso, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
May 21, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
COUR Pharmaceuticals Secures $105 Million in Series A Financing Co-Led by Lumira Ventures and Alpha Wave Ventures
January 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dannielle Appelhans as Chief Operating Officer
July 19, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Biotechnology Industry Veteran Robert F. Carey Joins Board of Directors as Lead Independent Director
February 8, 2023
 · 
2 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2025
