Cour Pharma

In the first podcast in a special series focused on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025, Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong speaks with Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR.
COUR Pharmaceuticals has been around a while, but not until last year did the company solidify behind its ultimate mission with a series A raise.
While the Chicago metropolitan area is not a major life sciences hub, a recent Cushman & Wakefield report predicts the Chicago market should be a growth spot in the coming years. Chicago Biomedical Consortium and COUR Pharmaceuticals executives share what makes the area a hot spot.
From ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals to cell and gene therapies, eager young startups are betting on advances in biopharma’s most competitive therapeutic spaces—and attracting dollars from Big Pharma.
The investment in Illinois-based Cour Pharmaceuticals had participation from Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiatives and Roche Ventures.
