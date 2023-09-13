BioSkryb Genomics Joins NIST Genome Editing Consortium to Define Standards in Genome Editing Research and Commercialization

As a part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Genome Editing Consortium, BioSkryb will help enable increased confidence in gene edited research and commercial products

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, from discovery to diagnostics, today announced it has joined the NIST Genome Editing Consortium to help address the measurements and standards needed to increase confidence of utilizing genome editing technologies in research and commercial products.

Genome editing has revolutionized the treatment of devastating inherited disorders and is aiding researchers in finding cures to complex diseases. Industry experts are still working to understand how often genome editing alters the genome of each cell outside of the targeted edit and how these off-target changes affect the state and health of these cells. NIST has brought together experts across the genome editing field including stakeholders in industry, academia, and government to address these open questions around necessary measurements and standards. The goal of the consortium is to establish greater confidence in the characterization of genome editing outputs through the evaluation of genome editing assay pipelines, generation of benchmark data, and more.

As a member of the consortium, BioSkryb will utilize its ResolveDNA® and ResolveOME™ family of products facilitating characterization of genome editing on a cell-by-cell basis, to help define genome editing and reporting standards, generate benchmark data, and improve the understanding of on-and off-target effects.

“Whether genome editing will be used in healthcare, agriculture or basic research, robust quantitative measurements and standards are necessary to enable high confidence characterization of DNA alterations,” said Samantha Maragh, Ph.D., Leader, Genome Editing Program at NIST. “We are pleased to have innovative partners on board to apply their technology and help improve our overall understanding and confidence in detecting and quantifying on-and off-target genome editing.”

ResolveDNA reproduces genomes of single cells for analysis of single-cell genomic heterogeneity. ResolveOME is a multiomic system that combines whole genome or exome analysis with whole transcriptome analysis within each individual cell in an integrated workflow, generating single-cell multiomic datasets.

“We have proven that a more precise and comprehensive view of the genome, alongside the functional consequences associated with the corresponding transcriptome can reveal a more complete understanding of on-and off-target events associated with gene editing,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb. “We look forward to our participation in the NIST Consortium and utilizing the unprecedented resolution of our products to help NIST and our biopharma partners as genome editing moves into guided standards to ensure quality measurements and reduction of secondary risk.”

