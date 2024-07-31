July 30, 2024

BioPorto Announces NIH-Funded Study to Explore the Ability of Renal Biomarkers in Predicting Severe AKI, Advancing Beyond NLP-based AI Algorithms

ADLM 2024 Conference – Chicago, July 30, 2024 – BioPorto Diagnostics, a pioneering company in the field of diagnostic biomarkers, today announced that its novel NGAL (neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin) biomarker is the subject of a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The study, titled “Combining Biomarkers and Electronic Risk Scores to Predict AKI in Hospitalized Patients,” is actively recruiting participants and holds promise for significantly advancing the field of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) diagnostics.

The study, accessible at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05988658, features a detailed exploration of the role of NGAL as a biomarker in conjunction with electronic risk scores to predict the risk of AKI in hospitalized patients more accurately than ever before.

The study’s Principal Investigator, Jay Koyner, MD, from the University of Chicago, is a renowned expert in nephrology who has dedicated his career to unraveling the complexities of kidney diseases. Dr. Koyner will be the keynote speaker at BioPorto’s highly anticipated press conference scheduled for Tuesday at the ADLM 2024 conference in Chicago. Dr. Koyner’s expertise and insight into the benefits and applications of NGAL testing will highlight the game-changing impact this study is expected to have on the future of AKI management.

BioPorto’s The NGAL Test™, a cornerstone of the study, has been widely recognized for its groundbreaking potential in refining AKI diagnosis. NGAL is a direct real-time marker of kidney cell damage and can potentially detect AKI days earlier than previously possible. Early detection of AKI may enable prompt intervention to save lives. BioPorto’s proprietary assay is a kidney injury marker versus the traditionally used serum creatinine (SCr) functional test.

The study aims to validate the use of NGAL in conjunction with the NLP-based AKI risk algorithm, potentially setting a new standard in the identification and management of patients at risk for severe AKI.

BioPorto Diagnostics is at the forefront of the battle against AKI, with a strong dedication to advancing diagnostics that enable timely interventions. The company confirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovations for better patient care and reduced healthcare costs.

For additional information on Dr. Jay Koyner, MD, and his work, please visit https://biologicalsciences.uchicago.edu/faculty/jay-l-koyner-md or attend the press conference in room s102d at 12 CST on Tuesday July 30th.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels which rise in relation to kidney injury, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit http://www.bioporto.com.