BioLife Solutions to Provide Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on November 9, 2023

November 2, 2023 | 
BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies (“CGT”) and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company’s third quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies (“CGT”) and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company’s third quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company’s financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (800) 715-9871. The conference ID number is 5946398. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during collection, development, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

