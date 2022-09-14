bioAffinity Technologies Publishes Peer-Reviewed Results of High-Throughput Flow Cytometry Use for Evaluating Lung Health in PLOS ONE

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW), a biotechnology company that develops noninvasive, early-stage diagnostics to detect cancer and diseases of the lung, today announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum. The journal PLOS ONE, published Sputum analysis by flow cytometry; an effective platform to analyze the lung environment reporting on results of analyzing sputum by flow cytometry as the basis for high-throughput diagnostic tests to determine the health of the lung.

“The PLOS ONE paper presents our unique method for determining the health of an individual’s lungs,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “Flow cytometry allows for analysis of whole cells and cell populations that make up the lung environment. Our research provides a better understanding of how disease changes the lung environment and how flow cytometry can be used as a diagnostic tool by analyzing sputum. Flow cytometry is successfully used to diagnose blood cancers, particularly at early stage. In the paper, we describe an innovative and highly efficient method to analyze sputum for the presence of lung cancer, with the potential to focus on other diseases such as COPD and asthma.”

bioAffinity Technologies is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung, and targeted cancer treatment. The Company develops proprietary noninvasive diagnostic tests using technology that preferentially targets cancer cells and cell populations indicative of a diseased state. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a non-invasive test that has shown high sensitivity and specificity for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. The test is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Services. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung is a noninvasive test for the early detection of lung cancer which uses flow cytometry to count and characterize cells in a person’s sputum, or phlegm. The test’s automated analysis of the flow cytometry data detects cell populations that indicate cancer is present. CyPath® Lung has the potential to increase overall diagnostic accuracy of lung cancer diagnosis leading to increased survival while lowering the number of unnecessary invasive procedures, reducing patient anxiety, and lowering medical costs. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Services.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW) addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung, and targeted cancer treatment. OncoSelect® Therapeutics, LLC, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies, is advancing its discoveries shown in vitro to kill cancer cells without harm to normal cells.

