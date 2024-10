KVISTGAARD, Denmark, April 24, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today, that following the ordinary general meeting, the board has elected Gerard van Odijk, M.D. as new chairman of the board of Bavarian Nordic. He succeeds Asger Aamund who has served as chairman since 1994. Furthermore Anders Gersel Pedersen, M.D. has been elected deputy chairman of the board.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.