SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Bavarian Nordic Release: U.S. International Trade Commission Requests Additional Briefing Relating To Remedy

January 24, 2007 | 
1 min read

The U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) has requested additional briefing from the parties due to the information that Acambis by the end of 2006 was notified by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (“HHS”) that they are out of competitive range for an award as part of the Modified Vaccinia Ankara (“MVA”) smallpox vaccine tender process. The issue the ITC considers is whether the ITC investigation thereby has become or will soon become irrelevant. To accommodate briefing on this issue the ITC has extended the target date of the Final Determination to 21 February 2007.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac