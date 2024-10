KVISTGAARD, Denmark, April 29, 2010 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (Copenhagen:BAVA) announced today that PROSTVAC™ has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its proposed use in the treatment of men with asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).