SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Bavarian Nordic Is The Sole Bidder For Canadian Smallpox Vaccine Supply

August 6, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

(Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic is the only company invited to bid for a tender to supply Canada with smallpox vaccines, a document published August 5 on the Canadian government’s web site showed.

Bavarian Nordic, with its Imvamune vaccine, is the only known supplier which is approved in Canada, the document said.

“This is a short tender. We’re confident this will go through,” Chief Executive Paul Chaplin of Bavarian Nordic told Reuters.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff