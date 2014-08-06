Bavarian Nordic Is The Sole Bidder For Canadian Smallpox Vaccine Supply

(Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic is the only company invited to bid for a tender to supply Canada with smallpox vaccines, a document published August 5 on the Canadian government’s web site showed.

Bavarian Nordic, with its Imvamune vaccine, is the only known supplier which is approved in Canada, the document said.

“This is a short tender. We’re confident this will go through,” Chief Executive Paul Chaplin of Bavarian Nordic told Reuters.

