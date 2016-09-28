Bavarian Nordic Appoints Christopher Heery, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

• Joins Bavarian Nordic from National Cancer Institute

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 28, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher R. Heery, M.D. to the position of Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Heery will oversee preclinical and clinical development of the Company’s infectious disease and immuno-oncology portfolio. He will report to Paul Chaplin, CEO, and will be based on the east coast of the United States.

Most recently, Dr. Heery was Director of the Clinical Trials Group of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). He joined the NCI Medical Oncology Branch as a Medical Oncology Fellow in 2009 and also served as an Adjunct Appointment in the Genitourinary Malignancies Branch. He was also part of the larger effort of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology to create new immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Chris to Bavarian Nordic. Through our collaborations with the NCI, Chris developed an exceptional understanding of our programs and our science, which draws from his experience leading key clinical trials in immunology and oncology. Chris will serve as an essential member of the team as we continue to progress our pipeline of immune-oncology and infectious disease vaccine candidates,” said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

“I am pleased to join Bavarian Nordic and look forward to continuing to build the Company’s core collaborations and advancing its portfolio of promising immunotherapies across multiple challenging disease areas with the potential to significantly impact patient care,” said Dr. Heery.

Dr. Heery is board certified in Medical Oncology and Internal Medicine and received his M.D. from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in 2006. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2009. Dr. Heery received his undergraduate degree from Duke University.

The appointment of Dr. Heery does not change the current composition of Bavarian’s Nordic Executive Management.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which was fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.