Bavarian Nordic Announces Execution Of Option On Freeze-Dried IMVAMUNE

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, April 22, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has exercised an option at a value of USD 21.9 million under the existing development contract for freeze-dried IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine. This will fund the transfer of the already validated manufacturing process to a commercial manufacturing line with a larger capacity.

