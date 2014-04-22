SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Bavarian Nordic Announces Execution Of Option On Freeze-Dried IMVAMUNE

April 22, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, April 22, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has exercised an option at a value of USD 21.9 million under the existing development contract for freeze-dried IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine. This will fund the transfer of the already validated manufacturing process to a commercial manufacturing line with a larger capacity.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff