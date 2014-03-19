SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Bavarian Nordic Announces 2013 Full Year Results

March 19, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, March 19, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today published its 2013 annual report. Revenue was DKK 1,213 million / USD 224 million (DKK 1,017 million / USD 188 million in 2012). The Group recorded a profit before tax of DKK 6 million / USD 1 million (DKK 49 million loss / USD 9 million loss in 2012). Revenue and results were in line with the expectations for the year. As planned, the Company delivered 7 million doses of IMVAMUNE® to the U.S. in 2013, of which 1.4 million doses relate to the new contract that was entered in April 2013.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Layoff Tracker: Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees
October 17, 2024
 · 
167 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff