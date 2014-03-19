Bavarian Nordic Announces 2013 Full Year Results

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, March 19, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today published its 2013 annual report. Revenue was DKK 1,213 million / USD 224 million (DKK 1,017 million / USD 188 million in 2012). The Group recorded a profit before tax of DKK 6 million / USD 1 million (DKK 49 million loss / USD 9 million loss in 2012). Revenue and results were in line with the expectations for the year. As planned, the Company delivered 7 million doses of IMVAMUNE® to the U.S. in 2013, of which 1.4 million doses relate to the new contract that was entered in April 2013.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.