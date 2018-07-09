Battelle and Triad Team Partners Awarded New Contract to Manage and Operate Los Alamos National Laboratory

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle and its partners on the Triad team can officially begin the transition to operating Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the nation’s premier scientific and nuclear research facilities.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) announced June 8 that it awarded the contract to Triad National Security, LLC. The company consists of Battelle, the University of California and Texas A&M University. NNSA notified Triad on July 5 that it could proceed with the launch of the official transition process--an important milestone.

Other partners on the Triad team include: Fluor Federal Services, Huntington Ingalls Industries/Stoller Newport News, Longenecker & Associates, TechSource, Strategic Management Solutions and Merrick & Company.

The contract includes a five-year base with five one-year options, for a total of 10 years if all options are exercised. The estimated value of the contract is $2.5 billion annually.

“We are honored by DOE’s decision to award the Los Alamos National Laboratory management and operations contract to our team,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We have the lab management experience to make a difference and I’m committing the resources of Battelle to help ensure the success of this contract.”

Dr. Thom Mason, Senior Vice President for Global Laboratory Operations at Battelle, will serve as director designate of the lab during the transition period and president of Triad. Mason is a former director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He will work closely with the laboratory’s current director, Dr. Terry Wallace, to ensure a smooth changeover between operating teams.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as director-designate of one of the world’s leading scientific institutions, that is working at the forefront of science to solve complex nuclear security and energy challenges,” Mason said. “I look forward to working closely with NNSA, the current management team, laboratory staff and community members to carry out a seamless transition that advances the laboratory’s long legacy of scientific excellence in service to the nation.”

Los Alamos is one of the largest science and technology institutes in the world and it conducts multidisciplinary research in fields such as national security, space exploration, renewable energy, medicine, nanotechnology and supercomputing.

“We’re both honored and excited to have this opportunity,” said Ron Townsend, Battelle’s Executive Vice President for Global Laboratory Operations. “We recognize the importance of the nuclear mission and understand the challenge and the opportunity. Our experience and proven track record in lab management, along with the experience of our partners, provide NNSA with a team that will drive appropriate culture change, improve safety and execute the lab’s mission with distinction.”

The current contract, held by Los Alamos National Security, expires at the end of September. A four-month extension period will provide stability for the workforce and ensure efficient continuity of operations until Triad takes over full management and operations following transition.

In addition to ensuring the integrity of the laboratory’s scientific enterprise and its safe and secure operation, Triad is committed to building strong partnerships in Northern New Mexico by investing in educational and economic development programs as well as charitable organizations.

Battelle currently has a management role at six DOE national labs including Pacific Northwest National Lab, Brookhaven National Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, the National Renewable Energy Lab, Idaho National Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Lab. It also operates the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center for the Department of Homeland Security.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org, or contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaney@battelle.org.

About Triad National Security LLC

Triad National Security LLC is comprised of Battelle Memorial Institute, Texas A&M University System and the University of California, with two integrated subcontractors (Fluor and Huntington Ingalls Industries) and three small business subcontractors (Longenecker & Associates, Merrick-SMSI and TechSource).

The Triad team brings world-class expertise in lab management, nuclear operations, national security, and scientific research to support and enhance the work of Los Alamos National Laboratory. Learn more at triadns.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180709005819/en/