WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilux Laboratories, Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) offering DMPK, pharmacology and GLP bioanalytical services is pleased to announce that Jim Jersey (President and CEO) of Agilux Laboratories, Inc., has been selected as one of the expert panelists at the MassBio CRO / CMO Symposium taking place at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston on Friday November 13, 2015.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.