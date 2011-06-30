Global Medical Imaging Launches World’s First Ultrasound Maintenance App

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Imaging (GMI), has just launched the world’s first ultrasound technical support and training application. The GMI App allows customer access to on-demand training and troubleshooting videos and includes an “ultrasound maintenance 101" series of modules for the most prevalent ultrasound platforms in use.

The GMI App allows customers to instantly download or stream video training content and contains detailed instructions for replacing parts, reloading software, and calibration of the following ultrasound models: GE Logiq 9; GE Vivid 7; Philips iU-22 & iE-33; GE Voluson 730; HP 5500; HDI 5000; and Acuson Sequoia.

According to Ryan Dienst, President of GMI, “Our team has just returned from debuting the GMI App to industry thought leaders gathered for the AAMI 2011 Conference & Expo in San Antonio. Being the first in the health care industry to leverage this technology, we were not surprised that our App was very enthusiastically received. It allows us to share critical knowledge with our customers literally putting it into their hands when they need it.”

Dienst continued, “We form partnerships with clinical engineering teams essentially becoming an extension of their staff. So, when we sensed a common thread across the ultrasound industry, indicating the lack of on-demand training, we responded. It’s an example of how we continuously find ways to share the intellectual property we possess and empower our customers to successfully service their own equipment. When customers buy parts and get technical support from our team we’ll now ship product and also send a link to an instructional video along with the necessary documentation. It’s a real value-add for our transactional customers as world-class subject matter experts are now available to their teams 24-7. That translates to increasing the speed at which they can make repairs. It improves up-time at their facilities and, in the end, has a very positive impact on patient care as well.”

More information on the App is available on GMI’s YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/GMIVideoSeries as well as on the company’s website at http://www.gmi3.com/app.

About GMI

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Global Medical Imaging (GMI) has rapidly grown into the largest, non-OEM ultrasound and nuclear imaging technology provider in the United States. The company prides itself in “Lowering The Cost of High-Quality Healthcare.” GMI has also built the leading R&D probe repair facility in the world, and developed capabilities to fully support all major manufacturer platforms found in private practice or hospital settings. GMI has a national network of coverage and employs experienced imaging professionals at its locations in Charlotte, N.C. and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.gmi3.com.

