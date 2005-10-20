Critical Home Care, Inc., Acquires Illinois Company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 7 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Critical Home Care, Inc. (BULLETIN BOARD: CCLH) has acquired American Oxygen & Medical Equipment. Critical Home Care is the parent of Arcadia Services, Inc., a national provider of staffing, homecare and related services.

With locations in Peoria and Jacksonville, Illinois, American Oxygen & Medical Equipment provides oxygen and other respiratory services, as well as such durable medical equipment as wheelchairs and hospital beds.

Larry Kuhnert, Critical’s vice chairman and president of the company’s Arcadia Services, Inc., subsidiary, said the acquisition is part of the company’s planned growth strategy.

“The purchase provides us with an initial presence in the Illinois marketplace,” Kuhnert said. “Expanding our market share through the purchase of firms that meet our quality and financial standards is a substantial step in the growth of our company, and a catalyst for increasing shareholder value.”

Judy Berchelmann, owner of American Oxygen, will remain with the company and help drive sales, not only for American Oxygen but for future acquisitions as well.

“All employees of American Oxygen will continue as key members of the company to provide the best quality services for our patients,” Berchelmann said.

This is the third acquisition for Critical Home Care in the past few weeks. The company on July 30 purchased significant assets of The Staffing Source of St. Petersburg, Florida, and on September 1, it acquired significant assets of Merit Staffing Resources in Massachusetts.

Critical Home Care is a national provider of staffing and homecare services, durable medical equipment and mail order pharmaceuticals. The Company’s medical staffing service includes registered nurses, travel nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and medical assistants. The non-medical staffing service includes light industrial, clerical, and technical personnel. The homecare services include personal care aides, home care aides, homemakers, companions, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists and medical social workers.

The Company markets, rents and sells surgical supplies, orthotic and prosthetic products and durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs and hospital beds, and also provides oxygen and other respiratory therapy services and equipment. For additional information, please visit Critical Home Care’s web site at http://www.criticalhomecare.com/ .

