bioAffinity Technologies Presents At McDermott Pharmaceutical/Medtech Dealmaking Symposium

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bioAffinity Technologies, a privately held cancer diagnostics company, presented its breakthrough technology for the detection and diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer today at McDermott Will & Emery’s 2015 Pharmaceutical/Medtech Dealmaking Symposium in Chicago.

bioAffinity Technologies is one of a select group of eight companies in the healthcare sector invited to present their technologies to business development leaders, private equity professionals, venture capitalists and active investors in the pharmaceutical and medical device space.

“The McDermott Symposium is an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our proprietary assay for the early detection of lung cancer to a broad range of business executives, regulatory specialists and investors active in our field,” said Maria Zannes, President and Chief Executive Officer of bioAffinity.

“In addition to updating on the results of our ongoing research in collaboration with The University of Texas Health Science Center, we were able to clearly demonstrate our potential claim to a proportionate piece of the $100 billion global cancer diagnostic market,” Zannes said. “When we know that 220,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and 160,000 will die from the disease, the need for a patient-friendly, non-invasive diagnostic like our CyPath® test is stronger than ever.”

bioAffinity’s CyPath® bio-label is a porphyrin-based compound that preferentially binds to cancer cells and labels them a brilliant crimson red that can be detected by a fluorescent imaging system. The initial product is aimed at lung cancer and labels cells in a deep-lung sputum sample collected over three days. CyPath® will provide a patient-friendly, non-invasive, accurate way to detect lung cancer in at-risk patients at the disease’s earliest stages when the survivability is at its highest.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held development-stage company advancing proprietary early-stage diagnostic technology applicable to a broad range of cancers. The Company holds extensive U.S. and international patents that allow for global commercialization of its technology.