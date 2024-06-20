SUBSCRIBE
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

June 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform, validated biology and biomarker-driven strategies to develop restorative treatments for people affected by central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by ABX-002, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.

Contacts

Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com

Source: Autobahn Therapeutics

