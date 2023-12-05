Artificial Intelligence, Part 3: Improving Communication to Impact Patient Behavior

Patient behavior has always had an influence on clinical trials - so how do we contend with missing and/or irregular data now that it is feeding AI models? And how do providers continue to work with patients to optimize and grow data pools?

This is the third and final part of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development.

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Paul Agapow⁠⁠⁠, Director of Innovation, Data Science and Strategy, GlaxoSmithKline⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠Mike King⁠⁠⁠, Senior Director of Product and Strategy, IQVIA

⁠⁠⁠Nindhana Paranthaman⁠⁠⁠, Executive Medical Director, Exelixis

⁠⁠⁠Moritz von Stosch⁠⁠⁠, Chief Information Officer, DataHow

Host

⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

