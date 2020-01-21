A Life Sciences Industry Staple: BioSpace Launches 2020 Hotbed Maps

BioSpace Hotbed maps have been a life sciences industry staple for over 30 years. Today, the program features eight regional Hotbed Maps and the NextGen Bio Map which highlights some of the industry’s most promising startups. The unique, original watercolor artistry of the maps adorn offices around the country and also offer an at-a-glance reference to the industry’s leading innovators and employers.

The first Biotech BayTM map is proudly displayed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and is described as “a snapshot of history in the making” with the map being the first of its kind to depict leading biotechnology companies pioneering a new era of science in the San Francisco area.

Luckily, you don’t have to visit the Smithsonian to see the 2020 maps. Life sciences professionals can interact with the latest iterations of the maps by signing up to receive a 2020 BioSpace calendar or by interacting with the maps on the BioSpace web site at biospace.com/hotbeds.

In addition to the new maps, throughout the year BioSpace will be spotlighting key regional Hotbed companies, sharing their impact on the life sciences industry and certain therapeutic areas.

See the companies featured in our 2020 maps, explore the territories that are thriving in the life sciences industry, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs all from one convenient site – www.BioSpace.com.