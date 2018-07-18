Genentech, Regeneron Find Spots in Fortune’s Top 100 Employer List for Millennials

Two well-known pharmaceutical companies made Fortune Magazine’s 2018 top 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials. The Fortune/ Great Places to Work survey included companies from multiple industries. To be included in the survey, companies needed to have a minimum of 50 millennials on staff. Genentech and Regeneron came in at numbers 91 and 100 respectively in the annual employee survey conducted by Great Places to Work.

For South San Francisco-based Genentech, employees who participated in the Fortune/ Great Places to Work survey, praised the company for its commitment to developing therapies to help patients suffering from a wide range of illness and disease. According to the report, 92 percent of Genentech employees say their workplace is great. Genentech employs approximately 3,970 millennials, who make up about 26 percent of total employment, Fortune reported. In the survey, employees praised not only the type of work performed at Genentech but also the atmosphere of the company and the communication levels between employees and management.

“The company is very interested in innovation and realizes that this involves every one of us. We are actively thinking of new ways to engage all employees and developing medicines most efficiently. This unites us towards our company goal of putting patients first and it drives home this message to each and every one of us,” one anonymous employee said, according to the report.

Across the country at Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron, 88 percent of total employees rated the company as a great place to work. Employees noted that the company is “all about innovation” as the company continues to develop therapies for patients benefit. Like the Genentech survey, Regeneron employees also shared their confidence in the work performed at the company, as well as its atmosphere and level of communications.

“The thing I love most about working at Regeneron is that when they say data is king, they mean it. Our work and projects are always changing based on what the data shows us. This allows us to work as equals with senior management. When you are presenting or discussing projects, it doesn’t matter your role— if you have a good idea, and good data to support it, then you are taken seriously. This removes a lot of the bureaucracy and politicking that happens in other companies,” an anonymous employee also said, according to the Fortune report.

Similar to the Fortune/ Great Places to Work list, Genentech and Regeneron consistently scored high in the 2017 BioSpace Ideal Employer survey. Genentech claimed the overall 2017 top spot, while Regeneron came in at number 17. Among millennial employees surveyed by BioSpace, Genentech was the number one employer and Regeneron came in at number 14 overall. For millennial employees, the BioSpace survey revealed they looked for employers that provided “solid training and development” programs, offered “opportunities for promotion” and allowed them to conduct “interesting and meaningful work”. In the area of interesting and meaningful work, Regeneron beat out Genentech. Regeneron came in at number two in that category and Genentech was tied in the number three spot with AbbVie and Gilead Sciences. For additional information on the BioSpace Ideal Employer survey, please see below.