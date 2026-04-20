SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Viatris recalls extended-release Xanax over dissolution test failure

April 20, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Close up of a pile of cardboard boxes. They have been stamped "Defective Product" and "Product Recalled". The boxes are bathed in soft yellow neutral lighting.

Matt Molloy/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Viatris, which Pfizer created in 2020, voluntarily withdrew extended-release products made at a plant in Ireland after an analysis revealed an issue that could affect bioavailability.

Viatris has recalled one batch of the anti-anxiety medicine Xanax XR in the U.S. because it failed a test of the rate and extent of drug release.

The company voluntarily initiated the recall after a batch of bottles containing 60 3-mg tablets of the drug failed dissolution specifications. Drugmakers run dissolution tests to assess the conversion of oral dosage forms into solutions. That conversion determines the bioavailability of the active ingredient and thereby affects the efficacy of the drug product.

Viatris found that the dissolution of a batch of extended-release Xanax manufactured in Ireland diverged from the specifications, triggering the Class II recall. The news comes four years after Viatris pulled 110 bottles of Xanax XR from the U.S. market because of out-of-specification results for dissolution. Pfizer, which used to own the drug, recalled 36,000 bottles of immediate-release Xanax in 2012 over dissolution test results.

The FDA approved Xanax XR in 2003, months before Pfizer acquired the asset as part of its $60 billion takeover of Pharmacia. An immediate-release formulation of the active ingredient, the benzodiazepine alprazolam, was already available. However, the older product needed to be taken three to four times a day. Xanax XR is taken once daily.

Alprazolam was off patent and facing generic competition when the FDA approved Xanax XR. Supported by the extended-release formulation, Pfizer grew sales of its Xanax franchise to $350 million in 2008. By then, generic extended-release alprazolam products were competing for market share.

Actavis launched a generic copy of the drug in 2007. Impax Laboratories, which is now part of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, entered the market months after Actavis. Aurobindo Pharma’s generic won FDA approval in 2011.

Xanax XR was part of Pfizer until the drugmaker merged its Upjohn business with Mylan to form Viatris in 2020. Viatris reported $139.9 million in Xanax sales last year. Sales have slipped in recent years, falling from $154.8 million in 2023 to $145 million in 2024.

FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
FDA
FDA mulls compounding for peptides previously flagged over safety risks
With Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declaring himself “a big fan of peptides,” the FDA has arranged an advisory committee to discuss allowing compounders to make molecules despite earlier safety concerns.
April 16, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Viatris’ Xanax XR withdrawal was one of 30 drug recalls in the FDA’s latest weekly enforcement report, which also included five recalls by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The company withdrew about 30,000 packages of the acne medicine isotretinoin across two recalls because they were superpotent or subpotent. Teva recalled isotretinoin in January, but the FDA only classified the action this month.

Teva’s three other recalls stemmed from the use of an unapproved raw material. The FDA listed Actavis Laboratories as the manufacturer of the recalled batches of Teva’s clonidine transdermal system.

Manufacturing FDA
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Digital compass. Business strategic explorer, Vision crisis, Mission path, Agency creative, Digital strategy, Market decision, Achievement strategy, Financial stock, Company vision concepts
Policy
FDA Policy Tracker 2026: Psychedelics get a boost
April 20, 2026
 · 
10 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IPO Initial Public Offering finance business concept. 3D render vector illustration of Trading on IPO Initial Public Offering, Business Startup and Stock Market Concept. Public offering share launch
IPO tracker
Odyssey tests IPO waters anew after quitting quest last year
April 20, 2026
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
BMS layoffs hits Lawrenceville hard, adding 200+ to cut count
April 20, 2026
 · 
49 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Online Medicine or internet pharmacy services as a pharmacist or web doctor and medical health service or digital healthcare for purchase and delivery of medications as Telemedicine and Teleconsultations.
GLP-1
Lilly’s Foundayo reaches 1,390 patients in first week, trailing Novo’s oral Wegovy launch
April 17, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac