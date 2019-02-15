Filter News

BioSpace's List of February 2019 Life Science IPOs

Published: Feb 15, 2019 By

February 2019 IPO Filings and Pricings, Updated 2/15/19

Know of an IPO since Feb. 1, 2019 that we missed? Email us at news@biospace.com.  

Related: Check out BioSpace's January list

Date Company Name Amount (USD) Company HQ Research Focus
2/15/19 Hoth Therapeutics $7M Priced New York City, NY Proprietary therapeutics for atopic dermatitis
2/14/19 Stealth Biotherapeutics $78M Priced Newton, MA Novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction
2/14/19 Avedro $70M Priced Waltham, MA Technology for corneal ectatic disorders and refractive conditions
2/13/19 TCR2 Therapeutics $75M Priced Cambridge, MA Novel T-cell therapies using multi-format TRuC platform
2/12/19 Anchiano Therapeutics $30.5M Priced Jerusalem, Israel Genetic therapy for early-stage bladder cancer
2/8/19 Shockwave Medical $70M Filed Santa Clara, CA Devices that break up calcium deposits in CV system via sonic waves
2/7/19 Harpoon Therapeutics $75.6M Priced San Francisco, CA T cell engagers that harness the immune system to treat cancer and other diseases
2/7/19 Gossamer Bio $276M Priced San Diego, CA Therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology
2/6/19 Alector $176M Priced San Francisco, CA Develop therapies that empower the immune system to cure neurodegeneration
2/1/19 Hoth Therapeutics $7.5M Filed New York City, NY Proprietary therapeutics for atopic dermatitis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to get the latest life sciences news straight to your inbox. Subscribe now to our FREE newsletters

Back to news