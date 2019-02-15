BioSpace's List of February 2019 Life Science IPOs
February 2019 IPO Filings and Pricings, Updated 2/15/19
Know of an IPO since Feb. 1, 2019 that we missed? Email us at news@biospace.com.
Related: Check out BioSpace's January list.
|Date
|Company Name
|Amount (USD)
|Company HQ
|Research Focus
|2/15/19
|Hoth Therapeutics
|$7M Priced
|New York City, NY
|Proprietary therapeutics for atopic dermatitis
|2/14/19
|Stealth Biotherapeutics
|$78M Priced
|Newton, MA
|Novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction
|2/14/19
|Avedro
|$70M Priced
|Waltham, MA
|Technology for corneal ectatic disorders and refractive conditions
|2/13/19
|TCR2 Therapeutics
|$75M Priced
|Cambridge, MA
|Novel T-cell therapies using multi-format TRuC platform
|2/12/19
|Anchiano Therapeutics
|$30.5M Priced
|Jerusalem, Israel
|Genetic therapy for early-stage bladder cancer
|2/8/19
|Shockwave Medical
|$70M Filed
|Santa Clara, CA
|Devices that break up calcium deposits in CV system via sonic waves
|2/7/19
|Harpoon Therapeutics
|$75.6M Priced
|San Francisco, CA
|T cell engagers that harness the immune system to treat cancer and other diseases
|2/7/19
|Gossamer Bio
|$276M Priced
|San Diego, CA
|Therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology
|2/6/19
|Alector
|$176M Priced
|San Francisco, CA
|Develop therapies that empower the immune system to cure neurodegeneration
|2/1/19
|Hoth Therapeutics
|$7.5M Filed
|New York City, NY
|Proprietary therapeutics for atopic dermatitis