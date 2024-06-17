Alector, LLC

SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
5 Alzheimer’s Data Readouts to Watch in 2024
With one disease-modifying therapy already reaching patients and another expected to soon, several biopharma companies anticipate key data for novel assets in the coming 12 months.
February 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
AbbVie Half Breaks Up with Alector on Alzheimer’s
In a filing with the SEC, Abbvie’s decision to terminate came after the two firms jointly conducted a review of their next steps for the drug.
July 8, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
ReCode Enlists New CEO to Drive Assets into the Clinic
Suliman anticipates filing an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for the PCD asset this year, and next year filing one for the cystic fibrosis asset.
January 24, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
GSK and Alector Partner to Develop Immuno-Neurology Treatments
The two antibody candidates, AL001 and AL101, are seen as potential first-in-class medications aimed at a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
July 6, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Policy
Prevail and Alector Both Declare Victory in Year-Long Legal Battle
Both sides claim to be pleased with arbitration results in dispute over Prevail CEO’s alleged breach of contract from time with Allector.
November 3, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
A Look at 5 Big and Interesting Biotech IPOs for 2019
Here’s a look at some of the biggest U.S. Nasdaq-based initial public offerings in 2019 and some of the more intriguing ones.
December 20, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Alector Announces Phase 1 Data on AL002 at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Meeting
Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, reported safety and biomarker data from the single ascending dose phase of the INVOKE Phase1 study of its product candidate, AL002, in healthy volunteers.
December 9, 2019
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Alector Initiates Phase 2 Trial of AL001 in Patients with Frontotemporal Dementia
Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced the initiation of patient screening and enrollment for the INFRONT Phase 2 clinical trial for its product candidate AL001.
September 9, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Business
Alector Announces the Addition of Kristine Yaffe, M.D., to the Board of Directors
Alector, Inc. announced the addition of Kristine Yaffe, M.D., to the Company’s board of directors.
August 12, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Alector Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 2 Study Evaluating AL001 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
September 9, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
CENTOGENE Initiates EFRONT Study to Identify Patients With Genetic Forms of Frontotemporal Dementia
June 2, 2021
 · 
6 min read
Business
Innovent Biologics Enters into a Collaboration with Alector to Develop and Commercialize Anti-SIRP-alpha Antibody in China
March 25, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Business
Cerveau Technologies, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Alector, Inc.
March 20, 2020
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Alector Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Study of AL003 in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients
January 31, 2020
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Alector Showcases Progress in Immuno-Neurology Clinical Programs and Research Portfolio at R&D Day
December 16, 2019
 · 
7 min read
Business
Alector Appoints Dr. Richard Scheller, Lasker Prize Awarded Scientist, and Dr. Thomas Südhof, Nobel Laureate as Co-Chairs of its Strategic Portfolio Advice and Review Committee
December 16, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Business
Alector Announces Appointment of Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., as President and Chief Operating Officer
December 12, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Alector Announces Data from On-going Phase 1b Trial Demonstrating that AL001 Reverses Progranulin Deficiency in Frontotemporal Dementia Patients
July 18, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Business
Winterlight is developing speech-based digital biomarkers to monitor disease progression in patients with FTD in collaboration with Alector
July 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
