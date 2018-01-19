This Cancer Drug Could Bring in $3.8B for AstraZeneca





AstraZeneca (AZN) could bring in $3.8 billion in peak sales of immuno-oncology drug Imfinzi, an analyst said Thursday, citing a survey of oncologists who predict its broad use in lung cancer.

The survey of 51 oncologists suggests broad uptake of Imfinzi in advanced lung cancer patients who can't be treated with surgery. Respondents said they plan to use Imfinzi in 64% of these types of patients, Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez wrote in a note to clients.

Further, 65% of those surveyed said they have patients they view as treatable with surgery but would be better suited with a round of chemotherapy and radiation followed by Imfinzi therapy.