Merck Serono, WuXi AppTec and Pontifax Form Israeli Life Science Incubator





December 27, 2017 -- Merck Serono, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, will partner with WuXi AppTec, the major China CRO/CMO, and Pontifax, an Israeli life science investor, to form an Israeli life science incubator. The incubator will be located at Merck Serono's current facilities in Yavne, a town in central Israel. The companies will be joined by Israeli businessman Mori Arkin. According to unnamed sources, the incubator, named “Explore Bio,” is already considering several companies, with initial investments estimated at several million dollars apiece.