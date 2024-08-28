Akero Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. E.T. in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.akerotx.com . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including MASH. Akero’s lead product candidate, EFX, is currently being evaluated in the ongoing SYMMETRY study, a 96-week Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH (F4 fibrosis), as well as three ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH or compensated cirrhosis due to MASH: SYNCHRONY Histology, SYNCHRONY Real-World, and SYNCHRONY Outcomes. The SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH (F2-F3) and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH (F4). Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

Investor Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

212.362.1200

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com