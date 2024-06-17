SUBSCRIBE
Akero Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Human torso highlighting the liver with a liver cell background/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Drug Development
Opinion: Akero and Madrigal Face Off in the MASH Space
While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals secured the first FDA drug approval for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis, Akero Therapeutics is developing what may serve as a viable alternative treatment for precirrhotic disease.
April 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Akero Bounces Back in MASH, Posts Positive Mid-Stage Fibrosis Data
New 96-week data show Akero Therapeutics’ efruxifermin can improve fibrosis by at least one stage without metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis worsening in more patients versus placebo.
March 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration showing a downward graph tr
Drug Development
Opinion: Akero’s Three-Step Plan to Win Back Investors
Shares of Akero Therapeutics took a hit after the company missed the primary endpoint in a Phase IIb study of efruxifermin in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
October 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Pictured: Illustration of a damaged liver/iStock,
Drug Development
Akero’s Phase IIb NASH Data Disappoints, Sends Stock Plummeting
Both low and high doses of Akero Therapeutics’ lead candidate efruxifermin failed to significantly outperform placebo at improving liver fibrosis without worsening non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
October 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Kitty Yale and Tim Rolph_Akero Therapeutics
Drug Development
Akero’s NASH Candidate Clears Phase IIb, Cuts Liver Fat by up to 65%
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients treated with the company’s efruxifermin saw significant improvements in liver fat and biomarkers of liver damage, fibrosis and cardiometabolic health.
June 5, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Kitty Yale and Tim Rolph_Akero Therapeutics
Drug Development
GEN2 NASH Therapies Near the Finish Line
Industry leaders say the second generation of interventions for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is likely to succeed where first-generation approaches stumbled.
February 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Drug Development
NASH Market Surges as Oramed, Akero Post Positive Data
Oramed announced positive mid-stage data that showed its investigational drug ORMD-0801 reduced liver fat content in type 2 diabetes patients who have been diagnosed with NASH.
September 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Akero Surges on Potentially “Foundational” NASH Data
Akero Therapeutics announced its mid-stage drug candidate, efruxifermin improved liver fibrosis and prevented disease worsening in patients with NASH.
September 13, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of JHVEPhoto/Getty Images
Business
Pfizer Makes Supportive Investment in Akero’s NASH Drug
Shares of Akero Therapeutics are surging after the company announced pharma giant Pfizer made a $25 million equity investment to support the development of the company’s experimental liver drug.
June 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Akeso’s sBLA for Ivonescimab in 1L Treatment of PD-L1 Positive NSCLC Accepted by NMPA
July 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Akero Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 10, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Akero Therapeutics to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Akero Therapeutics Appoints Scott Gangloff as Chief Technology Officer
April 30, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Akero Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares - March 08, 2024
March 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Akero Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 2b SYMMETRY Cohort D Study in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology
March 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Akero Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock - March 06, 2024
March 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Akero Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - March 04, 2024
March 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Akero Therapeutics Reports Statistically Significant Histological Improvements at Week 96 in Phase 2b HARMONY Study
March 4, 2024
 · 
12 min read
