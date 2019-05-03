Agenus to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, adjuvants and adoptive cell therapies1, will release its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019. In connection with the earnings release, Agenus executives will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide Company updates.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 682-6100

International Dial-in Number: (862) 298-0702

Conference ID: Agenus

Live Webcast: accessible from the Company’s website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/30499

A replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

1 Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

