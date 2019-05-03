SUBSCRIBE
Agenus to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

May 3, 2019 | 
1 min read

Agenus Inc. will release its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, adjuvants and adoptive cell therapies1, will release its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019. In connection with the earnings release, Agenus executives will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide Company updates.

Agenus Logo

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 682-6100
International Dial-in Number: (862) 298-0702
Conference ID: Agenus

Live Webcast: accessible from the Company’s website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/30499

A replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.
Jennifer Buell, PhD
781-674-4420
Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com

1 Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-may-9-2019-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-300843629.html

SOURCE Agenus

Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AGEN

Events IPO Regulatory Healthcare
