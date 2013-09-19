Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Expands Previously Announced Registered Direct Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN) today announced that it received additional demand for its previously announced registered direct offering and today accepted additional commitments from existing and new institutional investors to purchase an additional $3.5 million of its common stock and warrants in the registered direct offering previously announced on September 18, 2013. Aggregate gross proceeds in this offering will be approximately $10 million.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.