Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Announces Initiation of Enrollment in National Cancer Institute-Sponsored Randomized Trial of Prophage G-200 Vaccine With Avastin in Treatment of Brain Tumors

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) today announced enrollment has started for a large, randomized Phase 2 study of Prophage G-200 (Heat Shock Protein Peptide Complex-96 or HSPPC-96) vaccine in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®) for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in adult patients. The study is being sponsored by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology (ALLIANCE), a cooperative group of the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The trial is expected to enroll 222 patients in treatment centers across the United States, and is the largest brain tumor vaccine trial ever funded by NCI and the largest vaccine study ever conducted with Avastin.

