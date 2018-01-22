Agenus Announces Combination Clinical Trials of its Anti-CTLA4 (AGEN1884) & Anti-PD1 (AGEN2034)

This Phase 1/2 clinical trial launched in December 2017 and enrollment into the first cohort has been rapidly completed.
LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, today announced the launch of its combination trial with its proprietary anti-CTLA4 (AGEN1884) and anti-PD1 (AGEN2034) antibodies. This Phase 1/2 clinical trial launched in December 2017 and enrollment into the first cohort has been rapidly completed.
The open-label Phase 1/2 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and clinical activity of combination AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The optimal combination dose and schedule will be evaluated in an expansion cohort of patients with inoperable cervical cancer who have relapsed after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
“Speedy advancement of combination trials with our proprietary CTLA-4 and PD-1 antibodies is key to our strategy of commercializing our I-O agents. In addition, we believe both agents are crucial for combinations with our portfolio of proprietary immune oncology therapeutics,” said Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “Our antibodies were discovered, optimized, manufactured and advanced into the clinic at record speed because of our fully integrated capabilities.”
AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 are fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to block cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen-4 or CTLA-4 and programmed death 1 or PD-1, respectively. Other anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 antibodies have demonstrated curative benefits for patients with cancer. Agenus presented data demonstrating that AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 in combination achieved the desired pharmacologic function and synergy in pre-clinical studies (link). Agenus has designed a non-exclusive access model for these molecules and is currently in discussions with multiple third parties to rapidly advance more effective combinations for patients suffering from cancer.
Additional information about the trial can be found here.
AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 were developed under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement between Ludwig Cancer Research, 4-Antibody AG and Recepta Biopharma S.A.
