Agenus Acquires Celexion Assets And Expands Its Antibody Discovery Platform

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) an immunology company developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced the acquisition of key antibody assets of Celexion, LLC, a privately held Cambridge, Mass. biotech company.

Included in the asset acquisition is the SECANT® yeast display platform for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies. SECANT is designed to enable highly efficient interrogation of drug targets such as checkpoint proteins. With this acquisition, Agenus will now have the benefit of using its Retrocyte DisplayTM platform for further optimization of antibodies arising from both the mammalian Retrocyte Display platform and the SECANT yeast display platform. The Company will utilize the combined platforms to accelerate development of both internal and partnered programs, including those with Merck and Incyte. The acquired assets also include Celexion’s novel approaches to generate antibodies against membrane bound protein targets such as GPCRs and ion channels, which will be used to assess antibody binding and help determine functional attributes of agonist and antagonist antibodies in a highly efficient manner.

