Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Sales of $10.4 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance

Reported sales growth of 4.0 percent; organic sales growth for underlying base business of 9.3 percent 1 , led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices

Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14 , which excludes specified items.

and adjusted diluted EPS of , which excludes specified items. Abbott raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.30 to $3.40 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 to $4.71 .

to and projects adjusted diluted EPS of to . Abbott narrowed its full-year 2024 organic sales growth guidance range, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to 9.5% to 10.0%, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the range 2 .

. In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Esprit ™ below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving.

below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving. In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems — Lingo ™ and Libre Rio ™ , which are based on Abbott’s world-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring technology 3 .

and , which are based on Abbott’s world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology . In June, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR ® dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms.

dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms. During the first half of 2024, Abbott announced 10 new growth opportunities coming from the company’s highly productive R&D pipeline. These include a combination of new product approvals and new treatment indications.

“We achieved another quarter of strong growth in our underlying base business,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. “We have a lot of positive momentum heading into the second half of the year and are raising our full-year guidance.”

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Company Nutrition Diagnostics Established Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices U.S. 3,934 933 812 — 2,185 International 6,443 1,217 1,383 1,294 2,549 Total reported 10,377 2,150 2,195 1,294 4,734 % Change vs. 2Q23 U.S. 4.7 6.0 (15.5) n/a 14.2 International 3.6 1.7 1.9 0.6 7.0 Total reported 4.0 3.5 (5.3) 0.6 10.2 Impact of foreign exchange (3.5) (3.6) (3.8) (7.5) (2.2) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.1 (0.4) — — 0.3 Organic 7.4 7.5 (1.5) 8.1 12.1 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (1.9) — (7.4) — — Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 9.3 7.5 5.9 8.1 12.1 U.S. 9.0 6.9 (0.3) n/a 13.5 International 9.4 7.9 9.5 8.1 10.9 First Half 2024 Results (1H24) Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Company Nutrition Diagnostics Established Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices U.S. 7,780 1,811 1,743 — 4,219 International 12,561 2,407 2,666 2,520 4,968 Total reported 20,341 4,218 4,409 2,520 9,187 % Change vs. 1H23 U.S. 1.2 7.0 (24.1) n/a 14.3 International 4.3 2.4 (1.6) 1.8 10.3 Total reported 3.1 4.3 (11.9) 1.8 12.1 Impact of foreign exchange (3.2) (3.1) (2.9) (9.0) (1.7) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.2 (0.2) — — 0.7 Organic 6.1 7.6 (9.0) 10.8 13.1 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (3.9) — (14.7) — — Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 10.0 7.6 5.7 10.8 13.1 U.S. 9.5 7.5 3.3 n/a 12.8 International 10.3 7.7 7.1 10.8 13.4

Refer to table titled “Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.

Nutrition Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Pediatric Adult U.S. 933 564 369 International 1,217 495 722 Total reported 2,150 1,059 1,091 % Change vs. 2Q23 U.S. 6.0 11.3 (1.2) International 1.7 (4.4) 6.4 Total reported 3.5 3.4 3.7 Impact of foreign exchange (3.6) (1.6) (5.4) Impact of business exit* (0.4) — (0.8) Organic 7.5 5.0 9.9 U.S. 6.9 11.3 0.8 International 7.9 (1.0) 14.7

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 percent on an organic basis. Sales in the U.S. reflect continued market share gains in the infant formula business.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 9.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott’s market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24) Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Pediatric Adult U.S. 1,811 1,078 733 International 2,407 990 1,417 Total reported 4,218 2,068 2,150 % Change vs. 1H23 U.S. 7.0 11.6 0.8 International 2.4 0.7 3.6 Total reported 4.3 6.1 2.6 Impact of foreign exchange (3.1) (1.5) (4.6) Impact of business exit* (0.2) — (0.4) Organic 7.6 7.6 7.6 U.S. 7.5 11.6 1.9 International 7.7 3.7 10.5

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Diagnostics Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Core Laboratory Molecular Point of Care Rapid Diagnostics U.S. 812 327 33 107 345 International 1,383 1,002 94 49 238 Total reported 2,195 1,329 127 156 583 % Change vs. 2Q23 U.S. (15.5) 5.1 (22.5) 8.1 (32.1) International 1.9 2.1 (4.9) 14.1 2.1 Total reported (5.3) 2.8 (10.3) 9.9 (21.3) Impact of foreign exchange (3.8) (5.8) (0.9) (0.1) (1.5) Organic (1.5) 8.6 (9.4) 10.0 (19.8) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (7.4) (0.2) (3.8) — (20.2) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.9 8.8 (5.6) 10.0 0.4 U.S. (0.3) 5.3 (19.0) 8.1 (6.6) International 9.5 9.9 — 14.5 11.0

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the second quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales4. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $102 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $263 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by continued strong adoption of Abbott’s Alinity® family of diagnostics systems and testing portfolios.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24) Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Core Laboratory Molecular Point of Care Rapid Diagnostics U.S. 1,743 637 75 205 826 International 2,666 1,897 181 90 498 Total reported 4,409 2,534 256 295 1,324 % Change vs. 1H23 U.S. (24.1) 6.2 (16.3) 6.9 (41.6) International (1.6) 1.2 (8.8) 6.9 (9.7) Total reported (11.9) 2.4 (11.1) 6.9 (32.7) Impact of foreign exchange (2.9) (4.9) (0.6) — (1.1) Organic (9.0) 7.3 (10.5) 6.9 (31.6) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (14.7) (0.3) (7.3) — (34.6) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.7 7.6 (3.2) 6.9 3.0 U.S. 3.3 6.5 (6.7) 6.9 0.3 International 7.1 7.9 (1.8) 7.1 7.1

Established Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Key Emerging Markets Other U.S. — — — International 1,294 988 306 Total reported 1,294 988 306 % Change vs. 2Q23 U.S. n/a n/a n/a International 0.6 (0.2) 3.1 Total reported 0.6 (0.2) 3.1 Impact of foreign exchange (7.5) (9.0) (2.6) Organic 8.1 8.8 5.7 U.S. n/a n/a n/a International 8.1 8.8 5.7

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 0.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott’s branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 0.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24) Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Key Emerging Markets Other U.S. — — — International 2,520 1,916 604 Total reported 2,520 1,916 604 % Change vs. 1H23 U.S. n/a n/a n/a International 1.8 0.7 5.3 Total reported 1.8 0.7 5.3 Impact of foreign exchange (9.0) (11.3) (1.6) Organic 10.8 12.0 6.9 U.S. n/a n/a n/a International 10.8 12.0 6.9

Medical Devices Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Rhythm Management Electro- physiology Heart Failure Vascular Structural Heart Neuro- modulation Diabetes Care U.S. 2,185 292 287 244 275 258 192 637 International 2,549 315 340 77 449 306 51 1,011 Total reported 4,734 607 627 321 724 564 243 1,648 % Change vs. 2Q23 U.S. 14.2 8.5 16.8 7.7 4.3 17.9 3.7 26.3 International 7.0 0.4 10.5 11.4 (0.4) 9.4 21.7 10.0 Total reported 10.2 4.2 13.3 8.6 1.3 13.2 7.0 15.8 Impact of foreign exchange (2.2) (1.7) (3.4) (0.3) (2.0) (2.4) (1.2) (2.4) Impact of acquisition* 0.3 — — — 2.1 — — — Organic 12.1 5.9 16.7 8.9 1.2 15.6 8.2 18.2 U.S. 13.5 8.5 16.8 7.7 (0.8) 17.9 3.7 26.3 International 10.9 3.7 16.7 12.8 2.5 13.8 28.4 13.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 10.2 percent on a reported basis and 12.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, including double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and internationally.

Sales growth was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, and Structural Heart. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR®.

In Electrophysiology, sales grew 13.3 percent on a reported basis and 16.7 percent on an organic basis, which included double-digit growth in catheters and cardiac mapping-related products, and double-digit growth in all major geographic regions.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.6 billion, which represents sales growth of 18.4 percent on a reported basis and 20.4 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24) Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Rhythm Management Electro- physiology Heart Failure Vascular Structural Heart Neuro- modulation Diabetes Care U.S. 4,219 563 556 481 529 491 373 1,226 International 4,968 606 658 145 884 588 96 1,991 Total reported 9,187 1,169 1,214 626 1,413 1,079 469 3,217 % Change vs. 1H23 U.S. 14.3 6.6 15.0 8.2 9.8 14.4 9.6 24.6 International 10.3 4.4 14.4 9.7 4.1 10.9 15.9 13.6 Total reported 12.1 5.4 14.7 8.6 6.1 12.5 10.9 17.6 Impact of foreign exchange (1.7) (1.3) (2.8) (0.1) (1.5) (1.8) (1.6) (1.8) Impact of acquisition* 0.7 — — — 4.3 — — — Organic 13.1 6.7 17.5 8.7 3.3 14.3 12.5 19.4 U.S. 12.8 6.6 15.0 8.2 (1.3) 14.4 9.6 24.6 International 13.4 6.8 19.6 10.1 6.0 14.3 24.1 16.5

*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

ABBOTT’S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

$3.30

$3.40

$1.31

$4.61

$4.71

Abbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP ofto. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 ofper share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would betofor the full-year 2024.

Abbott projects third-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $0.85 to $0.89. Abbott forecasts specified items for the third-quarter 2024 of $0.33 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $1.18 to $1.22 for the third quarter 2024.

ABBOTT DECLARES 402ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

$0.55

Aug. 15, 2024

July 15, 2024

On June 14, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company’s quarterly dividend ofper share. Abbott’s cash dividend is payable, to shareholders of record at the close of business on

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott’s operations are discussed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 In the second quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.377 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $102 million. In the second quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $9.978 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $263 million. 2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for COVID-19 tests. 3 Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care. 4 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:

Sales 2Q24 COVID Tests Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total Diagnostics 812 1,383 2,195 69 33 102 Core Laboratory 327 1,002 1,329 1 1 2 Molecular 33 94 127 2 1 3 Rapid Diagnostics 345 238 583 66 31 97 Sales 2Q23 COVID Tests Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total Diagnostics 961 1,356 2,317 216 47 263 Core Laboratory 311 982 1,293 2 3 5 Molecular 43 98 141 4 4 8 Rapid Diagnostics 508 233 741 210 40 250 Sales 1H24 COVID Tests Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total Diagnostics 1,743 2,666 4,409 222 84 306 Core Laboratory 637 1,897 2,534 2 3 5 Molecular 75 181 256 5 2 7 Rapid Diagnostics 826 498 1,324 215 79 294 Sales 1H23 COVID Tests Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total Diagnostics 2,296 2,709 5,005 824 169 993 Core Laboratory 600 1,875 2,475 4 7 11 Molecular 90 198 288 14 14 28 Rapid Diagnostics 1,414 552 1,966 806 148 954

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2Q24 2Q23 % Change Net Sales $10,377 $9,978 4.0 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,603 4,483 2.7 Amortization of intangible assets 471 498 (5.6) Research and development 698 715 (2.3) Selling, general, and administrative 2,936 2,740 7.1 Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,708 8,436 3.2 Operating Earnings 1,669 1,542 8.2 Interest expense, net 58 61 (5.1) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (6) 21 n/m Other (income) expense, net 10 (176) n/m Earnings before taxes 1,607 1,636 (1.8) Taxes on earnings 305 261 17.1 1) Net Earnings $1,302 $1,375 (5.3) Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,003 $1,893 5.8 2) Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.74 $0.78 (5.1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.14 $1.08 5.6 2) Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,751 1,750

NOTES: See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section. 1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $701 million, or $0.40 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses. 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $518 million, or $0.30 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 1H24 1H23 % Change Net Sales $20,341 $19,725 3.1 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 9,066 8,814 2.9 Amortization of intangible assets 943 989 (4.7) Research and development 1,382 1,369 0.9 Selling, general, and administrative 5,895 5,502 7.1 Total Operating Cost and Expenses 17,286 16,674 3.7 Operating Earnings 3,055 3,051 0.2 Interest expense, net 119 113 5.6 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (6) 27 n/m Other (income) expense, net (101) (287) n/m Earnings before taxes 3,043 3,198 (4.8) Taxes on earnings 516 505 2.2 1) Net Earnings $2,527 $2,693 (6.2) Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $3,732 $3,708 0.7 2) Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.44 $1.53 (5.9) Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.12 $2.11 0.5 2) Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,750 1,751

NOTES: See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section. 1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.205 billion, or $0.68 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses. 2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.015 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2Q24 As Reported (GAAP) Specified Items As Adjusted Intangible Amortization $ 471 $ (471) $ — Gross Margin 5,303 506 5,809 R&D 698 (41) 657 SG&A 2,936 (57) 2,879 Other (income) expense, net 10 (145) (135) Earnings before taxes 1,607 749 2,356 Taxes on Earnings 305 48 353 Net Earnings 1,302 701 2,003 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74 $ 0.40 $ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $471 million and other net expenses of $278 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

2Q23 As Reported (GAAP) Specified Items As Adjusted Intangible Amortization $ 498 $ (498) $ — Gross Margin 4,997 529 5,526 R&D 715 (72) 643 SG&A 2,740 (22) 2,718 Other (income) expense, net (176) 57 (119) Earnings before taxes 1,636 566 2,202 Taxes on Earnings 261 48 309 Net Earnings 1,375 518 1,893 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.78 $ 0.30 $ 1.08

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $68 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 1H24 As Reported (GAAP) Specified Items As Adjusted Intangible Amortization $ 943 $ (943) $ — Gross Margin 10,332 1,024 11,356 R&D 1,382 (62) 1,320 SG&A 5,895 (91) 5,804 Other (income) expense, net (101) (171) (272) Earnings before taxes 3,043 1,348 4,391 Taxes on Earnings 516 143 659 Net Earnings 2,527 1,205 3,732 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.44 $ 0.68 $ 2.12

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $943 million and other net expenses of $405 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

1H23 As Reported (GAAP) Specified Items As Adjusted Intangible Amortization $ 989 $ (989) $ — Gross Margin 9,922 1,049 10,971 R&D 1,369 (98) 1,271 SG&A 5,502 (24) 5,478 Other (income) expense, net (287) 57 (230) Earnings before taxes 3,198 1,114 4,312 Taxes on Earnings 505 99 604 Net Earnings 2,693 1,015 3,708 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.53 $ 0.58 $ 2.11

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $989 million and other net expenses of $125 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:

2Q24 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income Taxes on Earnings Tax Rate As reported (GAAP) $ 1,607 $ 305 19.0 % 1) Specified items 749 48 Excluding specified items $ 2,356 $ 353 15.0 % 2Q23 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income Taxes on Earnings Tax Rate As reported (GAAP) $ 1,636 $ 261 15.9 % 2) Specified items 566 48 Excluding specified items $ 2,202 $ 309 14.0 %

1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:

1H24 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income Taxes on Earnings Tax Rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,043 $ 516 17.0 % 3) Specified items 1,348 143 Excluding specified items $ 4,391 $ 659 15.0 % 1H23 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income Taxes on Earnings Tax Rate As reported (GAAP) $ 3,198 $ 505 15.8 % 4) Specified items 1,114 99 Excluding specified items $ 4,312 $ 604 14.0 %

3) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 4) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions) (unaudited) 2Q24 2Q23 % Change vs. 2Q23 Non-GAAP Abbott Reported Impact of acquisition (a) Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue Abbott Reported Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company 10,377 (15) (8) 10,354 9,978 (15) 9,963 4.0 3.9 7.4 U.S. 3,934 (13) (8) 3,913 3,758 (15) 3,743 4.7 4.6 4.6 Intl 6,443 (2) — 6,441 6,220 — 6,220 3.6 3.5 9.2 Total Nutrition 2,150 — (8) 2,142 2,076 (15) 2,061 3.5 3.9 7.5 U.S. 933 — (8) 925 881 (15) 866 6.0 6.9 6.9 Intl 1,217 — — 1,217 1,195 — 1,195 1.7 1.7 7.9 Adult Nutrition 1,091 — (8) 1,083 1,052 (15) 1,037 3.7 4.5 9.9 U.S. 369 — (8) 361 374 (15) 359 (1.2) 0.8 0.8 Intl 722 — — 722 678 — 678 6.4 6.4 14.7 Total Medical Devices 4,734 (15) — 4,719 4,295 — 4,295 10.2 9.9 12.1 U.S. 2,185 (13) — 2,172 1,913 — 1,913 14.2 13.5 13.5 Intl 2,549 (2) — 2,547 2,382 — 2,382 7.0 7.0 10.9 Vascular 724 (15) — 709 715 — 715 1.3 (0.8) 1.2 U.S. 275 (13) — 262 264 — 264 4.3 (0.8) (0.8) Intl 449 (2) — 447 451 — 451 (0.4) (0.6) 2.5

1H24 1H23 % Change vs. 1H23 Non-GAAP Abbott Reported Impact of acquisition (a) Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue Abbott Reported Impact from business exit (b) Adjusted Revenue Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company 20,341 (57) (8) 20,276 19,725 (15) 19,710 3.1 2.9 6.1 U.S. 7,780 (53) (8) 7,719 7,686 (15) 7,671 1.2 0.6 0.6 Intl 12,561 (4) — 12,557 12,039 — 12,039 4.3 4.3 9.6 Total Nutrition 4,218 — (8) 4,210 4,043 (15) 4,028 4.3 4.5 7.6 U.S. 1,811 — (8) 1,803 1,693 (15) 1,678 7.0 7.5 7.5 Intl 2,407 — — 2,407 2,350 — 2,350 2.4 2.4 7.7 Adult Nutrition 2,150 — (8) 2,142 2,095 (15) 2,080 2.6 3.0 7.6 U.S. 733 — (8) 725 727 (15) 712 0.8 1.9 1.9 Intl 1,417 — — 1,417 1,368 — 1,368 3.6 3.6 10.5 Total Medical Devices 9,187 (57) — 9,130 8,195 — 8,195 12.1 11.4 13.1 U.S. 4,219 (53) — 4,166 3,691 — 3,691 14.3 12.8 12.8 Intl 4,968 (4) — 4,964 4,504 — 4,504 10.3 10.2 13.4 Vascular 1,413 (57) — 1,356 1,332 — 1,332 6.1 1.8 3.3 U.S. 529 (53) — 476 482 — 482 9.8 (1.3) (1.3) Intl 884 (4) — 880 850 — 850 4.1 3.6 6.0

(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024. (b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a) Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b) Intangible Amortization Other (c) Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1 $ 32 $ 471 $ 2 $ 506 R&D (1) 1 — (41) (41) SG&A (11) (10) — (36) (57) Other (income) expense, net (147) — — 2 (145) Earnings before taxes $ 160 $ 41 $ 471 $ 77 749 Taxes on Earnings (d) 48 Net Earnings $ 701 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.40

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.” a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and an intangible asset impairment charge. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a) Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b) Intangible Amortization Other (c) Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 7 $ 11 $ 498 $ 13 $ 529 R&D (8) 7 — (71) (72) SG&A (17) (2) — (3) (22) Other (income) expense, net 47 — — 10 57 Earnings before taxes $ (15) $ 6 $ 498 $ 77 566 Taxes on Earnings (d) 48 Net Earnings $ 518 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.30

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.” a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were more than offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a) Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b) Intangible Amortization Other (c) Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2 $ 74 $ 943 $ 5 $ 1,024 R&D (4) (1) — (57) (62) SG&A (25) (19) — (47) (91) Other (income) expense, net (135) — — (36) (171) Earnings before taxes $ 166 $ 94 $ 943 $ 145 1,348 Taxes on Earnings (d) 143 Net Earnings $ 1,205 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.68

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.” a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a) Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b) Intangible Amortization Other (c) Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 12 $ 32 $ 989 $ 16 $ 1,049 R&D (12) 8 — (94) (98) SG&A (21) (6) — 3 (24) Other (income) expense, net 41 — — 16 57 Earnings before taxes $ 4 $ 30 $ 989 $ 91 1,114 Taxes on Earnings (d) 99 Net Earnings $ 1,015 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.58

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.” a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

