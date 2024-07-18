SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

July 18, 2024 | 
29 min read
  • Sales of $10.4 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
  • Reported sales growth of 4.0 percent; organic sales growth for underlying base business of 9.3 percent1, led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, which excludes specified items.
  • Abbott raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.30 to $3.40 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 to $4.71.
  • Abbott narrowed its full-year 2024 organic sales growth guidance range, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to 9.5% to 10.0%, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the range2.
  • In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Esprit below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving.
  • In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems — Lingoand Libre Rio, which are based on Abbott’s world-leading FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring technology3.
  • In June, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR® dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms.
  • During the first half of 2024, Abbott announced 10 new growth opportunities coming from the company’s highly productive R&D pipeline. These include a combination of new product approvals and new treatment indications.

“We achieved another quarter of strong growth in our underlying base business,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. “We have a lot of positive momentum heading into the second half of the year and are raising our full-year guidance.”

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) during the first year post-acquisition, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)

Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

U.S.

3,934

933

812

2,185

International

6,443

1,217

1,383

1,294

2,549

Total reported

10,377

2,150

2,195

1,294

4,734

% Change vs. 2Q23

U.S.

4.7

6.0

(15.5)

n/a

14.2

International

3.6

1.7

1.9

0.6

7.0

Total reported

4.0

3.5

(5.3)

0.6

10.2

Impact of foreign exchange

(3.5)

(3.6)

(3.8)

(7.5)

(2.2)

Impact of business exit and acquisition*

0.1

(0.4)

0.3

Organic

7.4

7.5

(1.5)

8.1

12.1

Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)

(1.9)

(7.4)

Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)

9.3

7.5

5.9

8.1

12.1

U.S.

9.0

6.9

(0.3)

n/a

13.5

International

9.4

7.9

9.5

8.1

10.9

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)

Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

U.S.

7,780

1,811

1,743

4,219

International

12,561

2,407

2,666

2,520

4,968

Total reported

20,341

4,218

4,409

2,520

9,187

% Change vs. 1H23

U.S.

1.2

7.0

(24.1)

n/a

14.3

International

4.3

2.4

(1.6)

1.8

10.3

Total reported

3.1

4.3

(11.9)

1.8

12.1

Impact of foreign exchange

(3.2)

(3.1)

(2.9)

(9.0)

(1.7)

Impact of business exit and acquisition*

0.2

(0.2)

0.7

Organic

6.1

7.6

(9.0)

10.8

13.1

Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)

(3.9)

(14.7)

Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)

10.0

7.6

5.7

10.8

13.1

U.S.

9.5

7.5

3.3

n/a

12.8

International

10.3

7.7

7.1

10.8

13.4

Refer to table titled “Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.

Nutrition

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)

Total

Pediatric

Adult

U.S.

933

564

369

International

1,217

495

722

Total reported

2,150

1,059

1,091

% Change vs. 2Q23

U.S.

6.0

11.3

(1.2)

International

1.7

(4.4)

6.4

Total reported

3.5

3.4

3.7

Impact of foreign exchange

(3.6)

(1.6)

(5.4)

Impact of business exit*

(0.4)

(0.8)

Organic

7.5

5.0

9.9

U.S.

6.9

11.3

0.8

International

7.9

(1.0)

14.7

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 percent on an organic basis. Sales in the U.S. reflect continued market share gains in the infant formula business.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 9.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott’s market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)

Total

Pediatric

Adult

U.S.

1,811

1,078

733

International

2,407

990

1,417

Total reported

4,218

2,068

2,150

% Change vs. 1H23

U.S.

7.0

11.6

0.8

International

2.4

0.7

3.6

Total reported

4.3

6.1

2.6

Impact of foreign exchange

(3.1)

(1.5)

(4.6)

Impact of business exit*

(0.2)

(0.4)

Organic

7.6

7.6

7.6

U.S.

7.5

11.6

1.9

International

7.7

3.7

10.5

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)

Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics

U.S.

812

327

33

107

345

International

1,383

1,002

94

49

238

Total reported

2,195

1,329

127

156

583

% Change vs. 2Q23

U.S.

(15.5)

5.1

(22.5)

8.1

(32.1)

International

1.9

2.1

(4.9)

14.1

2.1

Total reported

(5.3)

2.8

(10.3)

9.9

(21.3)

Impact of foreign exchange

(3.8)

(5.8)

(0.9)

(0.1)

(1.5)

Organic

(1.5)

8.6

(9.4)

10.0

(19.8)

Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)

(7.4)

(0.2)

(3.8)

(20.2)

Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)

5.9

8.8

(5.6)

10.0

0.4

U.S.

(0.3)

5.3

(19.0)

8.1

(6.6)

International

9.5

9.9

14.5

11.0

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the second quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales4. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $102 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $263 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by continued strong adoption of Abbott’s Alinity® family of diagnostics systems and testing portfolios.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)

Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics

U.S.

1,743

637

75

205

826

International

2,666

1,897

181

90

498

Total reported

4,409

2,534

256

295

1,324

% Change vs. 1H23

U.S.

(24.1)

6.2

(16.3)

6.9

(41.6)

International

(1.6)

1.2

(8.8)

6.9

(9.7)

Total reported

(11.9)

2.4

(11.1)

6.9

(32.7)

Impact of foreign exchange

(2.9)

(4.9)

(0.6)

(1.1)

Organic

(9.0)

7.3

(10.5)

6.9

(31.6)

Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)

(14.7)

(0.3)

(7.3)

(34.6)

Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)

5.7

7.6

(3.2)

6.9

3.0

U.S.

3.3

6.5

(6.7)

6.9

0.3

International

7.1

7.9

(1.8)

7.1

7.1

Established Pharmaceuticals

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)

Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other

U.S.

International

1,294

988

306

Total reported

1,294

988

306

% Change vs. 2Q23

U.S.

n/a

n/a

n/a

International

0.6

(0.2)

3.1

Total reported

0.6

(0.2)

3.1

Impact of foreign exchange

(7.5)

(9.0)

(2.6)

Organic

8.1

8.8

5.7

U.S.

n/a

n/a

n/a

International

8.1

8.8

5.7

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 0.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott’s branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 0.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)

Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other

U.S.

International

2,520

1,916

604

Total reported

2,520

1,916

604

% Change vs. 1H23

U.S.

n/a

n/a

n/a

International

1.8

0.7

5.3

Total reported

1.8

0.7

5.3

Impact of foreign exchange

(9.0)

(11.3)

(1.6)

Organic

10.8

12.0

6.9

U.S.

n/a

n/a

n/a

International

10.8

12.0

6.9

Medical Devices

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)

Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro-

physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care

U.S.

2,185

292

287

244

275

258

192

637

International

2,549

315

340

77

449

306

51

1,011

Total reported

4,734

607

627

321

724

564

243

1,648

% Change vs. 2Q23

U.S.

14.2

8.5

16.8

7.7

4.3

17.9

3.7

26.3

International

7.0

0.4

10.5

11.4

(0.4)

9.4

21.7

10.0

Total reported

10.2

4.2

13.3

8.6

1.3

13.2

7.0

15.8

Impact of foreign exchange

(2.2)

(1.7)

(3.4)

(0.3)

(2.0)

(2.4)

(1.2)

(2.4)

Impact of acquisition*

0.3

2.1

Organic

12.1

5.9

16.7

8.9

1.2

15.6

8.2

18.2

U.S.

13.5

8.5

16.8

7.7

(0.8)

17.9

3.7

26.3

International

10.9

3.7

16.7

12.8

2.5

13.8

28.4

13.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 10.2 percent on a reported basis and 12.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, including double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and internationally.

Sales growth was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, and Structural Heart. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR®.

In Electrophysiology, sales grew 13.3 percent on a reported basis and 16.7 percent on an organic basis, which included double-digit growth in catheters and cardiac mapping-related products, and double-digit growth in all major geographic regions.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.6 billion, which represents sales growth of 18.4 percent on a reported basis and 20.4 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)

Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro-

physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care

U.S.

4,219

563

556

481

529

491

373

1,226

International

4,968

606

658

145

884

588

96

1,991

Total reported

9,187

1,169

1,214

626

1,413

1,079

469

3,217

% Change vs. 1H23

U.S.

14.3

6.6

15.0

8.2

9.8

14.4

9.6

24.6

International

10.3

4.4

14.4

9.7

4.1

10.9

15.9

13.6

Total reported

12.1

5.4

14.7

8.6

6.1

12.5

10.9

17.6

Impact of foreign exchange

(1.7)

(1.3)

(2.8)

(0.1)

(1.5)

(1.8)

(1.6)

(1.8)

Impact of acquisition*

0.7

4.3

Organic

13.1

6.7

17.5

8.7

3.3

14.3

12.5

19.4

U.S.

12.8

6.6

15.0

8.2

(1.3)

14.4

9.6

24.6

International

13.4

6.8

19.6

10.1

6.0

14.3

24.1

16.5

*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

ABBOTT’S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.30 to $3.40. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 of $1.31 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.61 to $4.71 for the full-year 2024.

Abbott projects third-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $0.85 to $0.89. Abbott forecasts specified items for the third-quarter 2024 of $0.33 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $1.18 to $1.22 for the third quarter 2024.

ABBOTT DECLARES 402ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 14, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Abbott’s cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott’s operations are discussed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1

In the second quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.377 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $102 million. In the second quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $9.978 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $263 million.

2

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for COVID-19 tests.

3

Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.

4

Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:

Sales 2Q24

COVID Tests Sales 2Q24

($ in millions)

U.S.

Int’l

Total

U.S.

Int’l

Total

Total Diagnostics

812

1,383

2,195

69

33

102

Core Laboratory

327

1,002

1,329

1

1

2

Molecular

33

94

127

2

1

3

Rapid Diagnostics

345

238

583

66

31

97

Sales 2Q23

COVID Tests Sales 2Q23

($ in millions)

U.S.

Int’l

Total

U.S.

Int’l

Total

Total Diagnostics

961

1,356

2,317

216

47

263

Core Laboratory

311

982

1,293

2

3

5

Molecular

43

98

141

4

4

8

Rapid Diagnostics

508

233

741

210

40

250

Sales 1H24

COVID Tests Sales 1H24

($ in millions)

U.S.

Int’l

Total

U.S.

Int’l

Total

Total Diagnostics

1,743

2,666

4,409

222

84

306

Core Laboratory

637

1,897

2,534

2

3

5

Molecular

75

181

256

5

2

7

Rapid Diagnostics

826

498

1,324

215

79

294

Sales 1H23

COVID Tests Sales 1H23

($ in millions)

U.S.

Int’l

Total

U.S.

Int’l

Total

Total Diagnostics

2,296

2,709

5,005

824

169

993

Core Laboratory

600

1,875

2,475

4

7

11

Molecular

90

198

288

14

14

28

Rapid Diagnostics

1,414

552

1,966

806

148

954

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

2Q24

2Q23

% Change

Net Sales

$10,377

$9,978

4.0

Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

4,603

4,483

2.7

Amortization of intangible assets

471

498

(5.6)

Research and development

698

715

(2.3)

Selling, general, and administrative

2,936

2,740

7.1

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

8,708

8,436

3.2

Operating Earnings

1,669

1,542

8.2

Interest expense, net

58

61

(5.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6)

21

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

10

(176)

n/m

Earnings before taxes

1,607

1,636

(1.8)

Taxes on earnings

305

261

17.1

1)

Net Earnings

$1,302

$1,375

(5.3)

Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below

$2,003

$1,893

5.8

2)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$0.74

$0.78

(5.1)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share,

excluding Specified Items, as described below

$1.14

$1.08

5.6

2)

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,751

1,750

NOTES:

See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes on the following section.

1)

2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

2)

2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $701 million, or $0.40 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $518 million, or $0.30 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

1H24

1H23

% Change

Net Sales

$20,341

$19,725

3.1

Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

9,066

8,814

2.9

Amortization of intangible assets

943

989

(4.7)

Research and development

1,382

1,369

0.9

Selling, general, and administrative

5,895

5,502

7.1

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

17,286

16,674

3.7

Operating Earnings

3,055

3,051

0.2

Interest expense, net

119

113

5.6

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(6)

27

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

(101)

(287)

n/m

Earnings before taxes

3,043

3,198

(4.8)

Taxes on earnings

516

505

2.2

1)

Net Earnings

$2,527

$2,693

(6.2)

Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below

$3,732

$3,708

0.7

2)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$1.44

$1.53

(5.9)

Diluted Earnings per Common Share,

excluding Specified Items, as described below

$2.12

$2.11

0.5

2)

Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,750

1,751

NOTES:

See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes on the following section.

1)

2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

2)

2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.205 billion, or $0.68 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.015 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

2Q24

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

Intangible Amortization

$ 471

$ (471)

$ —

Gross Margin

5,303

506

5,809

R&D

698

(41)

657

SG&A

2,936

(57)

2,879

Other (income) expense, net

10

(145)

(135)

Earnings before taxes

1,607

749

2,356

Taxes on Earnings

305

48

353

Net Earnings

1,302

701

2,003

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.74

$ 0.40

$ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $471 million and other net expenses of $278 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

2Q23

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

Intangible Amortization

$ 498

$ (498)

$ —

Gross Margin

4,997

529

5,526

R&D

715

(72)

643

SG&A

2,740

(22)

2,718

Other (income) expense, net

(176)

57

(119)

Earnings before taxes

1,636

566

2,202

Taxes on Earnings

261

48

309

Net Earnings

1,375

518

1,893

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.78

$ 0.30

$ 1.08

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $68 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information

First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

1H24

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

Intangible Amortization

$ 943

$ (943)

$ —

Gross Margin

10,332

1,024

11,356

R&D

1,382

(62)

1,320

SG&A

5,895

(91)

5,804

Other (income) expense, net

(101)

(171)

(272)

Earnings before taxes

3,043

1,348

4,391

Taxes on Earnings

516

143

659

Net Earnings

2,527

1,205

3,732

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 1.44

$ 0.68

$ 2.12

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $943 million and other net expenses of $405 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

1H23

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

Intangible Amortization

$ 989

$ (989)

$ —

Gross Margin

9,922

1,049

10,971

R&D

1,369

(98)

1,271

SG&A

5,502

(24)

5,478

Other (income) expense, net

(287)

57

(230)

Earnings before taxes

3,198

1,114

4,312

Taxes on Earnings

505

99

604

Net Earnings

2,693

1,015

3,708

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 1.53

$ 0.58

$ 2.11

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $989 million and other net expenses of $125 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:

2Q24

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$ 1,607

$ 305

19.0 %

1)

Specified items

749

48

Excluding specified items

$ 2,356

$ 353

15.0 %

2Q23

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$ 1,636

$ 261

15.9 %

2)

Specified items

566

48

Excluding specified items

$ 2,202

$ 309

14.0 %

1)

2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

2)

2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:

1H24

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$ 3,043

$ 516

17.0 %

3)

Specified items

1,348

143

Excluding specified items

$ 4,391

$ 659

15.0 %

1H23

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$ 3,198

$ 505

15.8 %

4)

Specified items

1,114

99

Excluding specified items

$ 4,312

$ 604

14.0 %

3)

2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

4)

2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation

Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

($ in millions)

(unaudited)

2Q24

2Q23

% Change vs. 2Q23

Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported

Impact of

acquisition

(a)

Impact

from

business

exit (b)

Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported

Impact

from

business

exit (b)

Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted

Organic

Total Company

10,377

(15)

(8)

10,354

9,978

(15)

9,963

4.0

3.9

7.4

U.S.

3,934

(13)

(8)

3,913

3,758

(15)

3,743

4.7

4.6

4.6

Intl

6,443

(2)

6,441

6,220

6,220

3.6

3.5

9.2

Total Nutrition

2,150

(8)

2,142

2,076

(15)

2,061

3.5

3.9

7.5

U.S.

933

(8)

925

881

(15)

866

6.0

6.9

6.9

Intl

1,217

1,217

1,195

1,195

1.7

1.7

7.9

Adult Nutrition

1,091

(8)

1,083

1,052

(15)

1,037

3.7

4.5

9.9

U.S.

369

(8)

361

374

(15)

359

(1.2)

0.8

0.8

Intl

722

722

678

678

6.4

6.4

14.7

Total Medical Devices

4,734

(15)

4,719

4,295

4,295

10.2

9.9

12.1

U.S.

2,185

(13)

2,172

1,913

1,913

14.2

13.5

13.5

Intl

2,549

(2)

2,547

2,382

2,382

7.0

7.0

10.9

Vascular

724

(15)

709

715

715

1.3

(0.8)

1.2

U.S.

275

(13)

262

264

264

4.3

(0.8)

(0.8)

Intl

449

(2)

447

451

451

(0.4)

(0.6)

2.5

1H24

1H23

% Change vs. 1H23

Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported

Impact of

acquisition (a)

Impact

from

business

exit (b)

Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported

Impact

from

business

exit (b)

Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted

Organic

Total Company

20,341

(57)

(8)

20,276

19,725

(15)

19,710

3.1

2.9

6.1

U.S.

7,780

(53)

(8)

7,719

7,686

(15)

7,671

1.2

0.6

0.6

Intl

12,561

(4)

12,557

12,039

12,039

4.3

4.3

9.6

Total Nutrition

4,218

(8)

4,210

4,043

(15)

4,028

4.3

4.5

7.6

U.S.

1,811

(8)

1,803

1,693

(15)

1,678

7.0

7.5

7.5

Intl

2,407

2,407

2,350

2,350

2.4

2.4

7.7

Adult Nutrition

2,150

(8)

2,142

2,095

(15)

2,080

2.6

3.0

7.6

U.S.

733

(8)

725

727

(15)

712

0.8

1.9

1.9

Intl

1,417

1,417

1,368

1,368

3.6

3.6

10.5

Total Medical Devices

9,187

(57)

9,130

8,195

8,195

12.1

11.4

13.1

U.S.

4,219

(53)

4,166

3,691

3,691

14.3

12.8

12.8

Intl

4,968

(4)

4,964

4,504

4,504

10.3

10.2

13.4

Vascular

1,413

(57)

1,356

1,332

1,332

6.1

1.8

3.3

U.S.

529

(53)

476

482

482

9.8

(1.3)

(1.3)

Intl

884

(4)

880

850

850

4.1

3.6

6.0

(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

(b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 1

$ 32

$ 471

$ 2

$ 506

R&D

(1)

1

(41)

(41)

SG&A

(11)

(10)

(36)

(57)

Other (income) expense, net

(147)

2

(145)

Earnings before taxes

$ 160

$ 41

$ 471

$ 77

749

Taxes on Earnings (d)

48

Net Earnings

$ 701

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.40

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”

a)

Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.

b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.

c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and an intangible asset impairment charge.

d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 7

$ 11

$ 498

$ 13

$ 529

R&D

(8)

7

(71)

(72)

SG&A

(17)

(2)

(3)

(22)

Other (income) expense, net

47

10

57

Earnings before taxes

$ (15)

$ 6

$ 498

$ 77

566

Taxes on Earnings (d)

48

Net Earnings

$ 518

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.30

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”

a)

Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were more than offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.

b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.

c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.

d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

First Half Ended June 30, 2024

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 2

$ 74

$ 943

$ 5

$ 1,024

R&D

(4)

(1)

(57)

(62)

SG&A

(25)

(19)

(47)

(91)

Other (income) expense, net

(135)

(36)

(171)

Earnings before taxes

$ 166

$ 94

$ 943

$ 145

1,348

Taxes on Earnings (d)

143

Net Earnings

$ 1,205

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.68

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”

a)

Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.

b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.

c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.

d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries

Details of Specified Items

First Half Ended June 30, 2023

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds

Gross Margin

$ 12

$ 32

$ 989

$ 16

$ 1,049

R&D

(12)

8

(94)

(98)

SG&A

(21)

(6)

3

(24)

Other (income) expense, net

41

16

57

Earnings before taxes

$ 4

$ 30

$ 989

$ 91

1,114

Taxes on Earnings (d)

99

Net Earnings

$ 1,015

Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.58

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”

a)

Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.

b)

Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.

c)

Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.

d)

Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-reports-second-quarter-2024-results-and-raises-full-year-guidance-302200584.html

SOURCE Abbott

