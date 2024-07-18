Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

- Sales of $10.4 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
- Reported sales growth of 4.0 percent; organic sales growth for underlying base business of 9.3 percent1, led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices
- Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
- Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, which excludes specified items.
- Abbott raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.30 to $3.40 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 to $4.71.
- Abbott narrowed its full-year 2024 organic sales growth guidance range, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to 9.5% to 10.0%, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the range2.
- In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Esprit™ below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving.
- In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems — Lingo™ and Libre Rio™, which are based on Abbott’s world-leading FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring technology3.
- In June, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR® dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms.
- During the first half of 2024, Abbott announced 10 new growth opportunities coming from the company’s highly productive R&D pipeline. These include a combination of new product approvals and new treatment indications.
“We achieved another quarter of strong growth in our underlying base business,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. “We have a lot of positive momentum heading into the second half of the year and are raising our full-year guidance.”
SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEWManagement believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) during the first year post-acquisition, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.
Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.
Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)
Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)
Total Company
Nutrition
Diagnostics
Established
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
U.S.
3,934
933
812
—
2,185
International
6,443
1,217
1,383
1,294
2,549
Total reported
10,377
2,150
2,195
1,294
4,734
% Change vs. 2Q23
U.S.
4.7
6.0
(15.5)
n/a
14.2
International
3.6
1.7
1.9
0.6
7.0
Total reported
4.0
3.5
(5.3)
0.6
10.2
Impact of foreign exchange
(3.5)
(3.6)
(3.8)
(7.5)
(2.2)
Impact of business exit and acquisition*
0.1
(0.4)
—
—
0.3
Organic
7.4
7.5
(1.5)
8.1
12.1
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)
(1.9)
—
(7.4)
—
—
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
9.3
7.5
5.9
8.1
12.1
U.S.
9.0
6.9
(0.3)
n/a
13.5
International
9.4
7.9
9.5
8.1
10.9
First Half 2024 Results (1H24)
Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)
Total Company
Nutrition
Diagnostics
Established
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
U.S.
7,780
1,811
1,743
—
4,219
International
12,561
2,407
2,666
2,520
4,968
Total reported
20,341
4,218
4,409
2,520
9,187
% Change vs. 1H23
U.S.
1.2
7.0
(24.1)
n/a
14.3
International
4.3
2.4
(1.6)
1.8
10.3
Total reported
3.1
4.3
(11.9)
1.8
12.1
Impact of foreign exchange
(3.2)
(3.1)
(2.9)
(9.0)
(1.7)
Impact of business exit and acquisition*
0.2
(0.2)
—
—
0.7
Organic
6.1
7.6
(9.0)
10.8
13.1
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)
(3.9)
—
(14.7)
—
—
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
10.0
7.6
5.7
10.8
13.1
U.S.
9.5
7.5
3.3
n/a
12.8
International
10.3
7.7
7.1
10.8
13.4
Refer to table titled “Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.
*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.
Nutrition
Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)
Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)
Total
Pediatric
Adult
U.S.
933
564
369
International
1,217
495
722
Total reported
2,150
1,059
1,091
% Change vs. 2Q23
U.S.
6.0
11.3
(1.2)
International
1.7
(4.4)
6.4
Total reported
3.5
3.4
3.7
Impact of foreign exchange
(3.6)
(1.6)
(5.4)
Impact of business exit*
(0.4)
—
(0.8)
Organic
7.5
5.0
9.9
U.S.
6.9
11.3
0.8
International
7.9
(1.0)
14.7
Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.
In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 percent on an organic basis. Sales in the U.S. reflect continued market share gains in the infant formula business.
In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 9.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott’s market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.
First Half 2024 Results (1H24)
Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)
Total
Pediatric
Adult
U.S.
1,811
1,078
733
International
2,407
990
1,417
Total reported
4,218
2,068
2,150
% Change vs. 1H23
U.S.
7.0
11.6
0.8
International
2.4
0.7
3.6
Total reported
4.3
6.1
2.6
Impact of foreign exchange
(3.1)
(1.5)
(4.6)
Impact of business exit*
(0.2)
—
(0.4)
Organic
7.6
7.6
7.6
U.S.
7.5
11.6
1.9
International
7.7
3.7
10.5
*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.
Diagnostics
Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)
Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)
Total
Core Laboratory
Molecular
Point of Care
Rapid
Diagnostics
U.S.
812
327
33
107
345
International
1,383
1,002
94
49
238
Total reported
2,195
1,329
127
156
583
% Change vs. 2Q23
U.S.
(15.5)
5.1
(22.5)
8.1
(32.1)
International
1.9
2.1
(4.9)
14.1
2.1
Total reported
(5.3)
2.8
(10.3)
9.9
(21.3)
Impact of foreign exchange
(3.8)
(5.8)
(0.9)
(0.1)
(1.5)
Organic
(1.5)
8.6
(9.4)
10.0
(19.8)
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)
(7.4)
(0.2)
(3.8)
—
(20.2)
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
5.9
8.8
(5.6)
10.0
0.4
U.S.
(0.3)
5.3
(19.0)
8.1
(6.6)
International
9.5
9.9
—
14.5
11.0
As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the second quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales4. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $102 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $263 million in the second quarter of the prior year.
Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis.
Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by continued strong adoption of Abbott’s Alinity® family of diagnostics systems and testing portfolios.
First Half 2024 Results (1H24)
Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)
Total
Core Laboratory
Molecular
Point of Care
Rapid
Diagnostics
U.S.
1,743
637
75
205
826
International
2,666
1,897
181
90
498
Total reported
4,409
2,534
256
295
1,324
% Change vs. 1H23
U.S.
(24.1)
6.2
(16.3)
6.9
(41.6)
International
(1.6)
1.2
(8.8)
6.9
(9.7)
Total reported
(11.9)
2.4
(11.1)
6.9
(32.7)
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.9)
(4.9)
(0.6)
—
(1.1)
Organic
(9.0)
7.3
(10.5)
6.9
(31.6)
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4)
(14.7)
(0.3)
(7.3)
—
(34.6)
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
5.7
7.6
(3.2)
6.9
3.0
U.S.
3.3
6.5
(6.7)
6.9
0.3
International
7.1
7.9
(1.8)
7.1
7.1
Established Pharmaceuticals
Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)
Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)
Total
Key Emerging
Markets
Other
U.S.
—
—
—
International
1,294
988
306
Total reported
1,294
988
306
% Change vs. 2Q23
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
0.6
(0.2)
3.1
Total reported
0.6
(0.2)
3.1
Impact of foreign exchange
(7.5)
(9.0)
(2.6)
Organic
8.1
8.8
5.7
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
8.1
8.8
5.7
Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 0.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.
Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott’s branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 0.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology, and central nervous system/pain management.
First Half 2024 Results (1H24)
Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)
Total
Key Emerging
Markets
Other
U.S.
—
—
—
International
2,520
1,916
604
Total reported
2,520
1,916
604
% Change vs. 1H23
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
1.8
0.7
5.3
Total reported
1.8
0.7
5.3
Impact of foreign exchange
(9.0)
(11.3)
(1.6)
Organic
10.8
12.0
6.9
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
10.8
12.0
6.9
Medical Devices
Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)
Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions)
Total
Rhythm
Management
Electro-
physiology
Heart
Failure
Vascular
Structural
Heart
Neuro-
modulation
Diabetes
Care
U.S.
2,185
292
287
244
275
258
192
637
International
2,549
315
340
77
449
306
51
1,011
Total reported
4,734
607
627
321
724
564
243
1,648
% Change vs. 2Q23
U.S.
14.2
8.5
16.8
7.7
4.3
17.9
3.7
26.3
International
7.0
0.4
10.5
11.4
(0.4)
9.4
21.7
10.0
Total reported
10.2
4.2
13.3
8.6
1.3
13.2
7.0
15.8
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.2)
(1.7)
(3.4)
(0.3)
(2.0)
(2.4)
(1.2)
(2.4)
Impact of acquisition*
0.3
—
—
—
2.1
—
—
—
Organic
12.1
5.9
16.7
8.9
1.2
15.6
8.2
18.2
U.S.
13.5
8.5
16.8
7.7
(0.8)
17.9
3.7
26.3
International
10.9
3.7
16.7
12.8
2.5
13.8
28.4
13.7
Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 10.2 percent on a reported basis and 12.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, including double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and internationally.
Sales growth was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, and Structural Heart. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR®.
In Electrophysiology, sales grew 13.3 percent on a reported basis and 16.7 percent on an organic basis, which included double-digit growth in catheters and cardiac mapping-related products, and double-digit growth in all major geographic regions.
In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.6 billion, which represents sales growth of 18.4 percent on a reported basis and 20.4 percent on an organic basis.
First Half 2024 Results (1H24)
Sales 1H24 ($ in millions)
Total
Rhythm
Management
Electro-
physiology
Heart
Failure
Vascular
Structural
Heart
Neuro-
modulation
Diabetes
Care
U.S.
4,219
563
556
481
529
491
373
1,226
International
4,968
606
658
145
884
588
96
1,991
Total reported
9,187
1,169
1,214
626
1,413
1,079
469
3,217
% Change vs. 1H23
U.S.
14.3
6.6
15.0
8.2
9.8
14.4
9.6
24.6
International
10.3
4.4
14.4
9.7
4.1
10.9
15.9
13.6
Total reported
12.1
5.4
14.7
8.6
6.1
12.5
10.9
17.6
Impact of foreign exchange
(1.7)
(1.3)
(2.8)
(0.1)
(1.5)
(1.8)
(1.6)
(1.8)
Impact of acquisition*
0.7
—
—
—
4.3
—
—
—
Organic
13.1
6.7
17.5
8.7
3.3
14.3
12.5
19.4
U.S.
12.8
6.6
15.0
8.2
(1.3)
14.4
9.6
24.6
International
13.4
6.8
19.6
10.1
6.0
14.3
24.1
16.5
*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.
ABBOTT’S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCEAbbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.30 to $3.40. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 of $1.31 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.61 to $4.71 for the full-year 2024.
Abbott projects third-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $0.85 to $0.89. Abbott forecasts specified items for the third-quarter 2024 of $0.33 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $1.18 to $1.22 for the third quarter 2024.
ABBOTT DECLARES 402ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDENDOn June 14, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Abbott’s cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024.
Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.
— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott’s operations are discussed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
1
In the second quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.377 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $102 million. In the second quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $9.978 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $263 million.
2
Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for COVID-19 tests.
3
Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.
4
Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:
Sales 2Q24
COVID Tests Sales 2Q24
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int’l
Total
U.S.
Int’l
Total
Total Diagnostics
812
1,383
2,195
69
33
102
Core Laboratory
327
1,002
1,329
1
1
2
Molecular
33
94
127
2
1
3
Rapid Diagnostics
345
238
583
66
31
97
Sales 2Q23
COVID Tests Sales 2Q23
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int’l
Total
U.S.
Int’l
Total
Total Diagnostics
961
1,356
2,317
216
47
263
Core Laboratory
311
982
1,293
2
3
5
Molecular
43
98
141
4
4
8
Rapid Diagnostics
508
233
741
210
40
250
Sales 1H24
COVID Tests Sales 1H24
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int’l
Total
U.S.
Int’l
Total
Total Diagnostics
1,743
2,666
4,409
222
84
306
Core Laboratory
637
1,897
2,534
2
3
5
Molecular
75
181
256
5
2
7
Rapid Diagnostics
826
498
1,324
215
79
294
Sales 1H23
COVID Tests Sales 1H23
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int’l
Total
U.S.
Int’l
Total
Total Diagnostics
2,296
2,709
5,005
824
169
993
Core Laboratory
600
1,875
2,475
4
7
11
Molecular
90
198
288
14
14
28
Rapid Diagnostics
1,414
552
1,966
806
148
954
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2Q24
2Q23
% Change
Net Sales
$10,377
$9,978
4.0
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
4,603
4,483
2.7
Amortization of intangible assets
471
498
(5.6)
Research and development
698
715
(2.3)
Selling, general, and administrative
2,936
2,740
7.1
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
8,708
8,436
3.2
Operating Earnings
1,669
1,542
8.2
Interest expense, net
58
61
(5.1)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
(6)
21
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
10
(176)
n/m
Earnings before taxes
1,607
1,636
(1.8)
Taxes on earnings
305
261
17.1
1)
Net Earnings
$1,302
$1,375
(5.3)
Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below
$2,003
$1,893
5.8
2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$0.74
$0.78
(5.1)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share,
excluding Specified Items, as described below
$1.14
$1.08
5.6
2)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,751
1,750
NOTES:
See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.
n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.
See footnotes on the following section.
1)
2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2)
2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $701 million, or $0.40 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.
2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $518 million, or $0.30 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
1H24
1H23
% Change
Net Sales
$20,341
$19,725
3.1
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
9,066
8,814
2.9
Amortization of intangible assets
943
989
(4.7)
Research and development
1,382
1,369
0.9
Selling, general, and administrative
5,895
5,502
7.1
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
17,286
16,674
3.7
Operating Earnings
3,055
3,051
0.2
Interest expense, net
119
113
5.6
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
(6)
27
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
(101)
(287)
n/m
Earnings before taxes
3,043
3,198
(4.8)
Taxes on earnings
516
505
2.2
1)
Net Earnings
$2,527
$2,693
(6.2)
Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below
$3,732
$3,708
0.7
2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$1.44
$1.53
(5.9)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share,
excluding Specified Items, as described below
$2.12
$2.11
0.5
2)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,750
1,751
NOTES:
See table tilted “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.
n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.
See footnotes on the following section.
1)
2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2)
2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.205 billion, or $0.68 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.
2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.015 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2Q24
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 471
$ (471)
$ —
Gross Margin
5,303
506
5,809
R&D
698
(41)
657
SG&A
2,936
(57)
2,879
Other (income) expense, net
10
(145)
(135)
Earnings before taxes
1,607
749
2,356
Taxes on Earnings
305
48
353
Net Earnings
1,302
701
2,003
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.74
$ 0.40
$ 1.14
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $471 million and other net expenses of $278 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.
2Q23
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 498
$ (498)
$ —
Gross Margin
4,997
529
5,526
R&D
715
(72)
643
SG&A
2,740
(22)
2,718
Other (income) expense, net
(176)
57
(119)
Earnings before taxes
1,636
566
2,202
Taxes on Earnings
261
48
309
Net Earnings
1,375
518
1,893
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.78
$ 0.30
$ 1.08
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $68 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information
First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
1H24
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 943
$ (943)
$ —
Gross Margin
10,332
1,024
11,356
R&D
1,382
(62)
1,320
SG&A
5,895
(91)
5,804
Other (income) expense, net
(101)
(171)
(272)
Earnings before taxes
3,043
1,348
4,391
Taxes on Earnings
516
143
659
Net Earnings
2,527
1,205
3,732
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 1.44
$ 0.68
$ 2.12
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $943 million and other net expenses of $405 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.
1H23
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 989
$ (989)
$ —
Gross Margin
9,922
1,049
10,971
R&D
1,369
(98)
1,271
SG&A
5,502
(24)
5,478
Other (income) expense, net
(287)
57
(230)
Earnings before taxes
3,198
1,114
4,312
Taxes on Earnings
505
99
604
Net Earnings
2,693
1,015
3,708
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 1.53
$ 0.58
$ 2.11
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $989 million and other net expenses of $125 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.
A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:
2Q24
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 1,607
$ 305
19.0 %
1)
Specified items
749
48
Excluding specified items
$ 2,356
$ 353
15.0 %
2Q23
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 1,636
$ 261
15.9 %
2)
Specified items
566
48
Excluding specified items
$ 2,202
$ 309
14.0 %
1)
2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2)
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:
1H24
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 3,043
$ 516
17.0 %
3)
Specified items
1,348
143
Excluding specified items
$ 4,391
$ 659
15.0 %
1H23
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 3,198
$ 505
15.8 %
4)
Specified items
1,114
99
Excluding specified items
$ 4,312
$ 604
14.0 %
3)
2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
4)
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation
Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
($ in millions)
(unaudited)
2Q24
2Q23
% Change vs. 2Q23
Non-GAAP
Abbott
Reported
Impact of
acquisition
(a)
Impact
from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Abbott
Reported
Impact
from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Reported
Adjusted
Organic
Total Company
10,377
(15)
(8)
10,354
9,978
(15)
9,963
4.0
3.9
7.4
U.S.
3,934
(13)
(8)
3,913
3,758
(15)
3,743
4.7
4.6
4.6
Intl
6,443
(2)
—
6,441
6,220
—
6,220
3.6
3.5
9.2
Total Nutrition
2,150
—
(8)
2,142
2,076
(15)
2,061
3.5
3.9
7.5
U.S.
933
—
(8)
925
881
(15)
866
6.0
6.9
6.9
Intl
1,217
—
—
1,217
1,195
—
1,195
1.7
1.7
7.9
Adult Nutrition
1,091
—
(8)
1,083
1,052
(15)
1,037
3.7
4.5
9.9
U.S.
369
—
(8)
361
374
(15)
359
(1.2)
0.8
0.8
Intl
722
—
—
722
678
—
678
6.4
6.4
14.7
Total Medical Devices
4,734
(15)
—
4,719
4,295
—
4,295
10.2
9.9
12.1
U.S.
2,185
(13)
—
2,172
1,913
—
1,913
14.2
13.5
13.5
Intl
2,549
(2)
—
2,547
2,382
—
2,382
7.0
7.0
10.9
Vascular
724
(15)
—
709
715
—
715
1.3
(0.8)
1.2
U.S.
275
(13)
—
262
264
—
264
4.3
(0.8)
(0.8)
Intl
449
(2)
—
447
451
—
451
(0.4)
(0.6)
2.5
1H24
1H23
% Change vs. 1H23
Non-GAAP
Abbott
Reported
Impact of
acquisition (a)
Impact
from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Abbott
Reported
Impact
from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Reported
Adjusted
Organic
Total Company
20,341
(57)
(8)
20,276
19,725
(15)
19,710
3.1
2.9
6.1
U.S.
7,780
(53)
(8)
7,719
7,686
(15)
7,671
1.2
0.6
0.6
Intl
12,561
(4)
—
12,557
12,039
—
12,039
4.3
4.3
9.6
Total Nutrition
4,218
—
(8)
4,210
4,043
(15)
4,028
4.3
4.5
7.6
U.S.
1,811
—
(8)
1,803
1,693
(15)
1,678
7.0
7.5
7.5
Intl
2,407
—
—
2,407
2,350
—
2,350
2.4
2.4
7.7
Adult Nutrition
2,150
—
(8)
2,142
2,095
(15)
2,080
2.6
3.0
7.6
U.S.
733
—
(8)
725
727
(15)
712
0.8
1.9
1.9
Intl
1,417
—
—
1,417
1,368
—
1,368
3.6
3.6
10.5
Total Medical Devices
9,187
(57)
—
9,130
8,195
—
8,195
12.1
11.4
13.1
U.S.
4,219
(53)
—
4,166
3,691
—
3,691
14.3
12.8
12.8
Intl
4,968
(4)
—
4,964
4,504
—
4,504
10.3
10.2
13.4
Vascular
1,413
(57)
—
1,356
1,332
—
1,332
6.1
1.8
3.3
U.S.
529
(53)
—
476
482
—
482
9.8
(1.3)
(1.3)
Intl
884
(4)
—
880
850
—
850
4.1
3.6
6.0
(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.
(b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 1
$ 32
$ 471
$ 2
$ 506
R&D
(1)
1
—
(41)
(41)
SG&A
(11)
(10)
—
(36)
(57)
Other (income) expense, net
(147)
—
—
2
(145)
Earnings before taxes
$ 160
$ 41
$ 471
$ 77
749
Taxes on Earnings (d)
48
Net Earnings
$ 701
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.40
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”
a)
Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and an intangible asset impairment charge.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 7
$ 11
$ 498
$ 13
$ 529
R&D
(8)
7
—
(71)
(72)
SG&A
(17)
(2)
—
(3)
(22)
Other (income) expense, net
47
—
—
10
57
Earnings before taxes
$ (15)
$ 6
$ 498
$ 77
566
Taxes on Earnings (d)
48
Net Earnings
$ 518
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.30
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were more than offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
First Half Ended June 30, 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 2
$ 74
$ 943
$ 5
$ 1,024
R&D
(4)
(1)
—
(57)
(62)
SG&A
(25)
(19)
—
(47)
(91)
Other (income) expense, net
(135)
—
—
(36)
(171)
Earnings before taxes
$ 166
$ 94
$ 943
$ 145
1,348
Taxes on Earnings (d)
143
Net Earnings
$ 1,205
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.68
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”
a)
Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
First Half Ended June 30, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 12
$ 32
$ 989
$ 16
$ 1,049
R&D
(12)
8
—
(94)
(98)
SG&A
(21)
(6)
—
3
(24)
Other (income) expense, net
41
—
—
16
57
Earnings before taxes
$ 4
$ 30
$ 989
$ 91
1,114
Taxes on Earnings (d)
99
Net Earnings
$ 1,015
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.58
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information.”
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
