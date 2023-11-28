Zomedica to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that the management team will be attending Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University’s Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida on December 5, 2023.

Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will be presenting a Company overview and business update at 2:30 p.m. ET. A breakout session with Mr. Heaton will immediately follow the Company’s presentation.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s investor website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ conference website and on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating diagnostic and therapeutic products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica’s mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit zomedica.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

