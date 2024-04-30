X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 7, 2024

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will be reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and providing corporate updates on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 from the United States or 1-201-389-0879 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13745487. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI™ (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:

José Juves

Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs

jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576



